Much of Puerto Rico still without power due to hurricane



San Juan: Much of Puerto Rico is still without following the arrival of the powerful hurricane Fiona in the US territory.

More than 1.3 million customers in Puerto Rico remained without power on Monday a day after the hurricane made landfall, according to poweroutage.us, a website that collects, records, and aggregates live power outage data from utilities all over the US.

Meanwhile a power utility has re-energized some circuits after an island-wide blackout caused by the hurricane, reports xinhua news agency.

“Catastrophic flooding” continues across much of Puerto Rico, according to the latest public advisory issued by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said on Monday that at least two people have died at shelters on the island, adding that there are currently no reports of anyone missing.

The NHC said Fiona, the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, is moving into the Atlantic and is likely to strengthen.

Fiona made downfall in Puerto Rico five years after hurricane Maria, the worst in the island’s history.

Three weeks after Maria hit the island, only about 10 per cent of Puerto Ricans had electricity, with the national grid still in a fragile state.

