Mugdha Chaphekar feels blessed after shooting with Kajol in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Mugdha Chaphekar has shared that she feels blessed after shooting with Bolllywood actress Kajol for a sequence in the show.



Sharing her experience of shooting with the ‘Dilawale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge’ actress, Mugdha said: “I think Kajol is one of the finest actors in the industry and I really feel blessed to be able to share screen space with her. In fact, I have been a huge fan of her work and when I got to know that she will be coming to our set for a scene, I was super excited.”

In the recent episodes, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) saved Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) from getting burnt, while a few goons were hired by Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit) to kill Prachi.

Ranbir jumped to save her but was hit by the bullet. Prachi rushed him to the hospital for treatment and as his condition deteriorated, she broke down. At this moment, Kajol enters and consoles her.

The 35-year-old actress said that it was a great opportunity to meet Kajol along with the actress and director Revathy.

“Working with her was indeed amazing. I was also fortunate to meet Revathy ma’am and I am a huge fan of hers too. I was extremely happy meeting these two powerhouses of talent. Both of them were kind, humble, and amazing and it was a great experience shooting the scene,” Mughda said.

Kajol visited the sets of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ to promote her upcoming movie ‘Salaam Venky’ which is releasing on December 9.

While Mugdha had all the fun shooting with Kajol, it is to be seen if Ranbir gets well and Prachi can get her love back in her life.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.