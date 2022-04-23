MUKA-Mangalorean United Konkani Association Celebrates Easter 2022

As the “Year of the Family” is observed worldwide, over 200 Mangaloreans from all over the UK gathered at Bramcote Memorial Hall, Nottingham as one family in a joyful Easter celebration on 17th April 2022, an event organised by the Mangalorean United Konkani Association (MUKA) of Nottingham, UK.

The day began with a solemn mass celebrated in Konkani by Rev. Fr. Patrick Dsouza and Rev Fr. Derrick Rodrigues, the beautiful altar was decorated by members of MUKA. In his homily Rev. Fr. Patrick Dsouza called upon the faithful to comprehend the importance of family prayer and strengthen our faith in Christ’s resurrection and his triumph over death.

The melodious choir led by Mr Deepak Alvares was accompanied by the talented voices of MUKA. The choir was boosted by MUKA’s budding musicians, Ms Averil Alvares Ethan Alvares and Freya Fernandes (violin), Alrica Sequeira and Aaron Aranha (guitar), Erica D’Souza (flute), Sandrea Lobo, Sophia Lobo and Chrystle Mascarenhas (Keyboard).

All proceeds collected during the eucharistic celebration will be donated to Manasa Rehabilitation & Training centre in Pamboor, Shanthipura, which works relentlessly to provide excellent service by taking care of specially-abled children.

After the mass, President Anson Dias welcomed the MUKA & KCA family and friends for the ensuing grand celebration. Fr Patrick and Fr Derrick were felicitated with tokens of appreciation by Vice President Anita Sequeira and Secretary Jeevan Menezes.

Thereafter, the much-awaited cultural program was hosted by Vincent D’Souza and Fiona Vas in earnest fervour and kept the crowd engaged throughout the program.

The cultural program was kick-started with a graceful classical welcome dance – ‘Swagatham’ performed by Jenifer Fernandes, Callista Sequiera and Chrystal Rodrigues choreographed by Jenifer Fernandes.

This was followed by a melodious Konkani group song of Wilfy Rebimbus ‘Naachge Konkana’, performed by Sachin Fernandes as the lead singer along with the talented voices of MUKA. The music for this performance was provided by Averil Alvares, Erica D’Souza, Aaron Aranha and Alrica Sequeira, which was followed by a Bollywood dance number by Simona and Melrina. The audience was then enticed by a musical performance by Sangeeth Saurabh Stan Mendonca.

Next, the stage was set ablaze by the little champs of MUKA – Ethan, Alroy, Aiden Menezes, Aiden Dias, Aaron, Sohan, Jaylia, Daisy, Carita, Callista and Sofia, who grooved to a fusion of Konkani, Hindi and Tamil songs, which was well choreographed by Anitha Sequeira and Christina Sequeira. This was followed by a mesmerizing duet song performance by Sachin and Jenifer Fernandes.

Adding to the program, a short skit in Konkani was played by versatile actors Vincent D’souza, Deepak Alvares and Sunitha Rodrigues which made the audience laugh their guts out. This was followed by a rocking performance by teens of KCA UK – Manchester choreographed by Sonal Mendonca.

A sumptuous lunch with signature coastal delicacies left a totally satisfied feeling, with ‘vorn’ being the most loved item on the menu. Our great chefs were, Conrad and Florine Aranha, Deepak and Anitha Alvares, Melwin and Roopa D’Souza, Stany and Anitha Sequeira, Vincy and Sunitha D’Souza, Wilfy and Sunitha Rodrigues, Naveen and Precilla Lobo, Mary and Frederick D’Sa, Jeevan and Anita Menezes, John and Flossy Fernandes, Joy and Shalini, Jerald and Nympha Alvares, Anson and Olivia Dias. During the lunch break, Salvadore entertained the crowd with Spanish and English songs.

Afternoon festivities began with a lovely duet song performance by Deepak Alvares and Chrystle Mascarenhas. Followed by a Bollywood dance performance by Vejetha Alva. There was yet another comedy act by John, Stany, Jeevan and Flossy that kept the audience entertained and glued to their seats. The program also had an amazing song performance by Salvadore and Hannah who carried the audience through famous hits.

Next up was a dashing performance to Bollywood fusion songs by dancing queens of MUKA – Hailey, Cristal, Jenifer, Jesvita, Freya, Erica, Averill, Sandrea, Jaylene and Alrica, beautifully choreographed by Hailey Fernandes.

This was followed by a power-packed fusion dance to Konkani, Tulu, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil songs by Christina, Godfrey, Jenifer, Sachin, Deepak, Anitha, Chrystle, Anson, John, Melissa, Anson and Pritika, well-choreographed by Jenifer, Christina and Anitha Sequeira. The celebration spirits were kept up high by another awesome performance by KCA, UK team Choreographed by Sonal Mendonca. This was followed by a melodious song by Sachin Fernandes.

Finally, people put their luck to the test while engaging in a quick game of housie conducted by Edmund D’Souza and the crowd participated enthusiastically. The celebration ended with the Vote of Thanks by the Vice President, Anitha Sequeira. The event concluded with the traditional “Baila Blast”, which made everyone jump on their feet to the groovy music.

MUKA is thankful to all the sponsors of the event, participants and supporters for making the day a memorable one, special thanks to the members of KCA- Manchester, UK.

Report by Jennifer Fernandes