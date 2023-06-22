MUKA, Nottingham holds Konkan League 2023 – Cricket and Throwball Tournament

Mangalore United Konkani Association-MUKA, Nottingham for the very first time organised the ‘Konkan League 2023 – Cricket and Throwball Tournament’ on Saturday, 17th June 2023 at Shirebrook County Cricket Club bringing together the 3 Konkani communities in the United Kingdom – South Kanara Association (SKA) London, Konkani Cultural Association (KCA) Manchester and Mangalore United Konkani Association (MUKA) Nottingham to participate in this sports event.

The exciting day began with a formal inauguration ceremony hosted by Mr John Fernandes. The President of MUKA, Mr. Godfrey Sequeira welcomed all the community members, the participants and all the supporters.

Mr Stany Sequeira along with his team led the gathering with a prayer service.

All the participants took part in an oath ceremony to abide by the rules, honour the sports and participate in fair gameplay.

The President Mr. Sunil D’cunha (SKA London), Mrs Marina Monis (KCA Manchester) and Mr. Godfrey Sequeira (MUKA Nottingham) formally inaugurated the Konkan Cricket League 2023.

The MUKA Cultural and Sports Secretary Mrs Jenifer Fernandes along with the Throwball captains Mrs Fiona Vaz (MUKA), Mrs Marina Monis (KCA) and Mrs Olivia Saldanha (SKA) formally inaugurated the Konkan Throwball Tournament 2023.

The cricket league matches were played throughout the day and with great team spirit and sportsmanship. The umpires for the cricket event were Mr Mark and Mr Pius Rasquinha. The commentators for the cricket event were Mr Kenny, Mr Joseph Sequeira, and Mr Vincent Dsouza. The scoreboards were maintained by Mr Stany Sequeira and Mr Naveen Lobo who were supported by young boys Ethan Alvares, and Aiden Menezes.

All the players were encouraged by the cheerleaders – Callista Sequeira, Daisy Dsouza, Sophia Lobo, Jaylia and Carita Sequeira.

The Throwball league matches were played simultaneously with great enthusiasm. The referee for the event was Mr. Nischith Lobo and Mr. Ronald Lobo along with the support of Line umpires. The scoring for the event was done by Mr Stany Sequeira and Mrs Anitha Alvares.

Delicious lunch was served for the gathering prepared by Mr Ajay, Nottingham.

The Closing ceremony began with Mr Deepak Alvares providing the Vote of Thanks followed by the distribution of trophies and medals for the Cricket Tournament –

The second runners-up were MUKA, Nottingham.

The first runners-up were SKA, London

And the WINNERS of the Konkan Cricket League 2023 were KCA, Manchester.

The Best Batsman of the tournament was Mr Rachit

The Best Bowlers of the tournament were Mr Raphael and Mr Vinod Barboza

It was followed by the announcement of the Throwball tournament winners –

The second runners-up were KCA, Manchester

The first runners-up were SKA, London

And the WINNERS of the Konkan Throwball League 2023 were MUKA, Nottingham.

Among the ladies, a lucky winner was won by ‘Mrs. Charlotte Barboza’ was gifted with a jewellery set from East West Trends.

Both the Winning Teams celebrated their victories by opening the champagnes and dancing with joy.

To make this day memorable – Ms Sonal Mendonca and Ms Jessica Aranha captured a beautiful video of the fun event and sweet memories to cherish…

Thanks to the 3 communities serving people to keep the KONKAN CULTURE ALIVE in the UK!!! CHEERS, TO ALL THE WINNERS and Participants!!!

Like this: Like Loading...