Mukesh Sahani gets offer to merge VIP with RJD



Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), following the victory in Bochahan by-election, has offered Mukesh Sahani to merge his Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) with it without any conditions.

Sahani, who seems to be elated by the loss of BJP in the by-poll on April 16, is currently in New Delhi to meet RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Lalu Prasad has pointed out several times that those who are against BJP are welcome in the party.

“Sahani is welcomed in the party but based on the condition. If he could merge his party VIP in RJD, we are ready to welcome him. He is not in a position to bargain with us at this point,” senior RJD leader Bhola Yadav said.

Sahani, during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election had said that Lalu Prasad resides in his heart. He met Lalu Prasad in Delhi at a time when he was out on bail in a fodder scam.

It is being speculated that Sahani probably wanted to meet Lalu Prasad to gain one MLC seat for himself from the RJD quota. In return, he would support the RJD during the parliamentary election in 2024. His current MLC tenure, which he earned through BJP quota, is ending in June.

After the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the way BJP inducted three MLAs of the VIP in its party and also took away the ministry portfolio from Sahani, it is being said that the VIP leader is in “revenge mode”.

By securing over 29,000 votes in Bochahan by-poll, the VIP has successfully delivered its message to the BJP that the Nishadh politics is still relevant in Bihar.

Reacting on the statement of Bhola Yadav, VIP national spokesperson Rajiv Mishra said: “VIP is an independent political party in Bihar and there is no question of merging the party with anyone. If any decision is taken on making an alliance with other political parties, our leader Mukesh Sahani will take the decision after the meeting of core committee members of the party.”