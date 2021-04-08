Spread the love



















Mukhtar Ansari remains under Yogi govt’s scanner



Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party MLA and mafia don Mukhtar Ansari is now lodged in the Banda jail but he remains under the scanner of the Yogi Adityanath government round-the-clock.

The director general, jails, in Lucknow is monitoring the movement of the mafia don in his isolation cell through the CCTV cameras installed there through the 12 screens put up in the office.

A senior official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “This monitoring is being done to ensure that the inmate (Mukhtar) does not enjoy any additional facilities and does not get any unauthorized visitors.”

He said that the area around the cell where Mukhtar Ansari is lodged, is also under the scanner.

The official said that the round-the-clock monitoring will also ensure that there is no threat to the mafia don’s security.