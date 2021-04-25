Spread the love



















Mukhtar Ansari tests positive for Covid in jail



Banda (UP): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA and mafia don Mukhtar Ansari has tested positive for Covid-19 in Banda jail.

Two other inmates have also tested positive for the virus.

The jail inmates were tested for Covid on Saturday and the reports came on Sunday.

Mukhtar has been lodged in the isolation cell of the jail and his health is stable, according to official sources. Mukhtar was brought to Banda jail from Punjab earlier this month, amidst tight security.