Mukul Roy should be put behind bars: Kunal Ghosh



Kolkata: On a day when Speaker Biman Banerjee ‘judged’ that Mukul Roy belongs to BJP and not Trinamool Congress, the ruling party’s state general secretary Kunal Ghosh demanded the arrest of Roy in Sarada and Narada case.

Few hours after Speaker Biman Banerjee pronounced his ‘judgement’, Ghosh on his Twitter handle wrote: “CBI & ED should arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy in Sarada and Narada case. I have already sent them a letter praying for joint interrogation with him. He is an influential conspirator. He has used different parties only for his personal protection. Mukul Roy should not be spared.”

The tweet came just a few hours after Speaker Biman Banerjee gave a ruling that Mukul Roy is still in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Banerjee dismissed the petition filed by the leader of the opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari seeking Roy’s disqualification as a legislator under the anti-defection law.

Banerjee in his ruling said that the evidence produced by Adhikari was not substantial enough to prove that Roy had joined TMC.

Adhikari petitioned the assembly speaker last year after Roy who won the assembly polls in BJP ticket from Krishnanagar North assembly constituency attended an event in Kolkata where he was seen returning to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on June 11. Adhikari furnished videos and social media posts to back up his defection complaint.

But his (Mukul Roy’s) lawyers told the speaker during the last hearing on January 19 that he is still in the BJP and never joined the ruling party. They argued that Roy’s visit to the TMC headquarters where he was greeted by Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek in the presence of the media was a “mere courtesy call”. The lawyers cited the judgments of several courts to back their argument. Banerjee gave the ruling in favour of Roy.

Speaking to the media, BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh said, “Kunal Ghosh suddenly demanded the arrest of Roy in Sarada and Narada case. His demands came on a day when Speaker Biman Banerjee ruled that Roy is still in BJP. I can find a conspiracy between these two incidents.

“Speaker has played a childish game with Mukul Roy and it is ridiculous. All the media channels have footage of Mukul Roy joining Trinamool Congress. This is only done to retain the PAC (Public Accounts Committee) post. People of Bengal are observing everything,” he added.