Mukund Kamath- MD of Ideal Ice Cream Conferred with Vocational Award by Rotary Club of Mlore

Mukund Kamath- Managing Director/Proprietor of Ideal Ice Cream, Mangaluru along with other two Covid-19 Warriors Dr. Sharath Babu S – Senior specialist and Consultant Pulmonologist, District Wenlock Hospital who was the Nodal Officer for COVID-19 , and Mrs Veena Vijayaraj working at District Surveillance Unit Dakshina Kannada as District Microbiologist Conferred with Vocational Awards by Rotary Club of Mangalore.

Mangaluru : Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all. There are over 35,000 member clubs worldwide, with a membership of 1.2 million individuals, known as Rotarians. And locally here in Mangaluru, the Rotarians of rotary Club of Mangalore are doing a yeoman service to the community through their various projects and among such projects they also honour/felicitate eminent people in the Community who have contributed their service in their various capacities- and one such project is the Annual Vocational Awards.

And this year ,The Rotary club of Mangalore awarded the Annual Vocational Excellence awards to three upstanding members of society at a function held at Hotel Moti Mahal on Thursday14th of January. The awardees were young entrepreneur Mukund Kamath-the proprietor of the World Famous Ideal Ice Cream, Mangaluru; Dr. Sharath Babu S – Senior Specialist and Consultant Pulmonologist, District Wenlock Hospital who was the Nodal Officer for COVID-19 worked tirelessly during the pandemic to handle the COVID ward and ICU at Wenlock., and Mrs Veena Vijayaraj working at District Surveillance Unit Dakshina Kannada as District Microbiologist, and she had worked tirelessly during the pandemic to do contact tracing and it was her efforts that led to the district administration getting a clear picture of the scale of the pandemic.

Mukund Kamath is the Managing Director/Proprietor of Mangaluru’s iconic brand ‘Ideal ice cream’. He was known for the excellence that he exhibited in his profession and the constant innovation and quality that he had ensured was the hallmark of ‘Ideal’. The president of the Rotary Club of Mangalore Rtn. Archibald Menezes, Secretary Rtn. Vishal Mallya, President-elect Rtn. Sudhir Jalan, Vocational service director Rtn. Dr. Arjun Nayak U.S. and Vocational awards Chairman Dr. Siddarth Shetty were present along with members. The felicitation was carried out by members – Senior cardiologist Rtn. Dr. R.L. Kamath, District Surgeon Rtn. Dr. Sadanand Poojary, Past President Rtn. H. Vasanth Shenoy and Senior Dermatologist Rtn. Dr. Narendra Kamath.

The programme began with Rtn. Dr. Arjun Nayak briefing on the significance of the vocational awards. Prior to felicitating the three awardees, Rtn. Dr. Siddarth Shetty gave a brief introduction of Dr. Sharath Babu; Rtn. Yatish Baikampady introduced Mrs. Veena Vijayaraj, and Rtn. Vasanth Shenoy introduced Mukund Kamath (who made his appearance online on zoom), and Rtn. RK Bhat projected Mukund’s Image on the LCD projector. Mukund’s citation and ceremonial items kept on a silver tray on the head table was broadcast on Zoom. Rtn. Vishal Mallya delivered the vote of thanks.

ABOUT MUKUND KAMATH :

Mukund Kamath’s passion for quality has elevated his Ice Cream brand to an iconic status in coastal Karnataka. A ‘must visit’ place for anyone visiting Mangaluru. Ideal Ice Cream’s unique recipes now extend to 40+ flavours and from them Ideal creates about 175 combinations – each with a distinctive and indulgent taste that makes it a truly outstanding experience. What’s significant about Ideal Ice Cream is that it is 100% vegetarian. No egg is used. Just pure fresh milk, cream and a secret formula that remains within the family.

After B.Sc, Mukund has trained at the Central Food Technology & Research Institute in Mysuru and also the National Dairy Research Institute of Bangalore. Mukund samples every single batch of Ice Cream that comes out of their factory. Every industry needs the youthful zest, energy and innovative genius of a gen next entrepreneur to help it take a leap forward. S. Mukund Kamath has infused ingenuity and a contemporary feel into the Ice Cream industry of the coastal city of Mangaluru.

Mukund inherited a thriving Ice Cream business from his father S. Prabhakar Kamath, who started the now well-known Ideal Ice Cream Parlour in the city in the seventies. It is to Mukund’s credit that he expanded the business and charted it into new territories. A Science Graduate from Canara College, Mangaluru, Mukund went on to specialize in the culinary arts at the Central Food Technology & Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru, which stood him in good stead when he made the leap into the area of snacks and food production.



The training which he underwent at National Dairy Research Institute, Bengaluru empowered him to innovate in the core area of the family business, that of Ice Cream manufacturing. Mukund took up the reins of the business at the tender age of 20. He was instrumental in starting a state-of-the-art Ice Cream manufacturing unit in 2003 and successfully expanded markets in coastal Karnataka, Goa and Kerala. Pabba’s, the most visited artisanal Ice Cream parlour of coastal Karnataka, which serves a range of Ice Cream sundaes made using fresh ingredients.

Mukund can rightfully take pride in opening an enterprise such as Pabba’s in 1996. The famed ‘Ideal Café’ of the city is his brainchild, which he initiated in 2011. Perhaps his well-rounded personality provides him the impetus to foresee trends and steer the business towards accomplishment and growth. Mukund is a trained Hindustani classical musician and a sportsman as well. It is no wonder that he has been felicitated for being a young entrepreneur by several institutions of repute such as The Campco Ltd. and The Karnataka Pradesh Hotels Association.

Ideal Ice Cream has won 27 Awards in the Great Indian Icecream Contest In the year 2017, at The Great Indian Ice Cream Contest, held at Gurgaon, Delhi, Ideal Ice Cream won Best in Class Award for Most Innovative Category, Sorbet Category & Vanilla Frozen Dessert Category. Gold award for Most Innovative Category, Sorbet Category, Vanilla Frozen Dessert Category & Vanilla Icecream category; Silver award for Best Chocolate Category.

In the year 2016, at The Great Indian Ice Cream Contest, Ideal Ice Cream won Best in Class Award for its Swiss Chocolate Ice Cream, a Gold Award for Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream, another Gold for Chocolate Ice Cream, and the Bronze in the Most Innovative Ice Cream category for its Choco Chilli Ice Cream. In the 2013 Contest, Ideal Ice Cream was one of the top contenders, winning 2 Gold Awards, 2 Silver Awards and Best in Class for Vanilla Ice Cream; In the 2010 Contest, Ideal Ice Cream won 3 Awards (1 Silver and 2 Bronze); In the 2009 Contest, Ideal Ice Cream won 2 Awards (2 Silver and 1 Bronze); In the 2008 Contest, Ideal Ice Cream won 4 Awards (2 Silver and 2 Bronze).

Manufacturer of Ice Cream and frozen desserts, Ideal was started in 1975. Ideals aim is to give world class products at a very affordable rate and never to compromise on quality. And their Key message is: “Let’s Make India as the Ice Cream Capital of the World.

ABOUT DR SHARATH BABU S :

Dr Sharath Babu S, is a MBBS (2002-2008, in MMC&RI, Mysore) MD (2016-19 in Department of Pulmonary Medicine, AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru, hails from Shivamogga. Born on 4th March 1985, he is the proud son of Siddappa C-a Retired Government employee, and K G Sharadamma- a Housewife. Married to Dr Akshatha D, Junior Resident Dept of Anaesthesia, AJIMS, Mangaluru, he has a 5-years-old son, Master Souhardh. S.

Dr Sharath is a specialist in TB and Chest Diseases at Government Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru; His work experiences are- Medical Officer of Health, with administrative responsibilities in Dept of Health and family welfare, Govt of Karnataka; Nodal Officer, Nodal DR TB centre, Wenlock District Hospital, DK; Nodal Officer for COVID 19 in Wenlock District Hospital; Member of District Level Expert Committee on management of COVID 19, DK; and Nodal Officer for AB-ARK, Wenlock District Hospital, Mangalore

ABOUT MRS VEENA VIJAYARAJ

Mrs.Veena Vijayaraj is a District Microbiologist, having done her MSc in Medical Microbiology (MAHE University); and Mphil in Medical microbiology (Periyar University). Her Work experience include- Worked as District Microbiologist at District Surveillance Unit , Hassan District from 2005 to 2010 and from 2010 to till today working at District Surveillance Unit Dakshina Kannada as District Microbiologist. Married to Vijayaraj, an engineer, she has a son, Vivekraj doing hsi 3rd year in Medicine .