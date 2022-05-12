Mukund Kamath- Proprietor of Ideal Ice Cream Conferred with ‘Outstanding Contribution Award’ by FICCI

Mukund Kamath- Proprietor of Ideal Ice Cream Conferred with Outstanding Contribution Award by The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI)

Mangaluru: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ideal Ice Cream! And the man behind taking one of the World Famous Ice Cream is Young & Dynamic Entrepreneur Mukund Kamath, the Proprietor of Ideal Ice Cream, Mangaluru/DK. And Mukund Kamath is adding yet another feather to his cap by receiving yet another prestigious award-the “Karnataka Coastline Business & Maritime Conclave 2022 Award presented to him by Hon. Minister of Large & Medium Industries Murgesh Nirani, in the event of Karnataka coastline business & Maritime Conclave 2022 held at Hotel Ocean Pearl Mangaluru, in the presence of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Ullas kamath Chairman FICCI, among others.

About MUKUND KAMATH- the Proprietor of Ideal Ice Cream:

Mukund Kamath’s passion for quality has elevated his Ice Cream brand to iconic status in coastal Karnataka. A ‘must visit’ place for anyone visiting Mangaluru. Ideal Ice Cream’s unique recipes now extend to 40+ flavours and from them, Ideal creates about 175 combinations – each with a distinctive and indulgent taste that makes it a truly outstanding experience. What’s significant about Ideal Ice Cream is that it is 100% vegetarian. No egg is used. Just pure fresh milk, cream and a secret formula that remains within the family.



In recent times, Ideal Ice Cream has diversified its product portfolio to include a number of retail products. These include Ice Candies, Chocobars, Ice Lollies, Choconutz, Ice Cream Cones, Ice Cream Sundaes and Cups in a variety of flavours. To this day, Ideal Ice Cream remains committed to developing exceptional new super-premium Ice Cream experiences, releasing new flavours every year.

Under the leadership of Mukund Kamath, the Ideal brand has grown in leaps and bounds. Mukund has been trained at the Central Food Technology & Research Institute in Mysuru and also at the National Dairy Research Institute of Bangalore. Together they sample every single batch of Ice Cream that comes out of the factory. Every industry needs the youthful zest, energy and innovative genius of the next entrepreneur to help it take a leap forward. S. Mukund Kamath has infused ingenuity and a contemporary feel into the Ice Cream industry of the coastal city of Mangaluru.



Mukund inherited a thriving Ice Cream business from his father S. Prabhakar Kamath, who started the now well-known Ideal Ice Cream Parlour in the city in the seventies. It is to Mukund’s credit that he expanded the business and charted it into new territories. A Science Graduate from Canara College, Mangaluru, Mukund went on to specialize in the culinary arts at the Central Food Technology & Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru, which stood him in good stead when he made the leap into the area of snacks and food production.

The training which he underwent at National Dairy Research Institute, Bengaluru empowered him to innovate in the core area of the family business, that of Ice Cream manufacturing. Mukund took up the reins of the business at the tender age of 20. He was instrumental in starting a state-of-the-art Ice Cream manufacturing unit in 2003 and successfully expanded markets in coastal Karnataka, south Goa and north Kerala. Pabba’s, the most visited artisanal Ice Cream parlour of coastal Karnataka, which serves a range of Ice Cream sundaes made using fresh ingredients, is Mangaluru’s jewel.



Mukund can rightfully take pride in opening an enterprise such as Pabba’s in 1996. The famed ‘Ideal Café’ of the city is his brainchild, which he initiated in 2011. Perhaps his well-rounded personality provides him with the impetus to foresee trends and steer the business towards accomplishment and growth. Mukund is a trained Hindustani classical musician and a sportsman as well. It is no wonder that he has been felicitated on being a young entrepreneur by several institutions of repute such as The Campco Ltd. and The Karnataka Pradesh Hotels Association.

When it comes to bagging awards in the Ice Cream products, Ideal Ice Cream- a Mangaluru City based Ice-Cream Company is always on the go- an it has bagged eight medals in season six of the Great Indian Ice-cream and Frozen Dessert competition. Ideal has continuously been winning awards from the year 2008, and in 2017 it has been a phenomenon with the company winning more awards than the previous years. And with the company slogan ” Milky Way To Your Heart”- no doubt that Ideal Ice Cream has reached millions of their customers locally, nationally and internationally. And Mangaloreans should be proud of this Mangaluru based Ice cream Company bagging awards nationally among other big Ice Cream Companies in India.

Following Are The 8 Awards Won:

Best in class for Sorbet: Mango Sorbet (More Than Aam)

Best in Class for Innovation (Marzi Paan)

Best in Class for Vanilla Frozen dessert

Gold for Vanilla Ice Cream

Gold for Sorbet (More Than Aam)

Gold for Vanilla Frozen Dessert

Gold for Most Innovative (Marzi Paan)

Silver for Chocolate (Swiss Chocolate)

Ideal Ice Cream is “A brand so popular and famous that a visit to the cosmopolitan city of Mangaluru would be considered incomplete without a rendezvous at Ideal Ice Cream.” The philosophy at Ideal Ice Cream is simple-they treat ice cream like food and they select the purest and finest ingredients and then set out to create what has become one of the best Ice cream.