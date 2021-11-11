Spread the love



















Mulageni Vokkalu Rakshana Vedike AGM on 14 Nov at Shanthi Nilaya Hall-Balmatta

Mangaluru: During a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club it was announced that the 11th Annual General Body Meeting will be held on Sunday, 14 November 2021 at 10 am in the Shanthi Nilaya Hall, KACES-Balmatta, Mangaluru. It was briefed that the Mulagerni Vokkalu Raksjhana Vedike has been fighting for the confirmation of ownership to the tents of Mulageni Tenanty System in the Coastal District of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District.

Mulageni Rakshana Vedike was formed in 2008 to resolve vexed issue of Mula/Vola Mulageni land holdings in the state of Karnataka, especially in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. In the year 2012, due to the tremendous sacrifices and collective efforts of the Vedike members, President of India’s ascent to ‘The Karnataka Conferment of Ownership on Mulageni and Volamulageni Tenants Act 2011’ was obtained.

The Muladhars had then challenged the provisions of the act by moving to the High Court of Karnataka in the year 2013. The Vedike promptly responded to this challenge by the Muladhars in the high court by employing senior advocates and legal representatives as required, invoking huge financial outlay. Presently the state of Karnataka and high court of Karnataka have taken steps to bring this issue to a logical conclusion by expediting the court proceedings at a fast pace and we expect satisfactory finalization shortly.

The Vedike had appealed to all Mula/Vola Genidhars, stakeholders, either members or non-members of the vedike, to come forward and lend support through their hearts and minds, along with generous financial contributions to the vedike fund in this do or die struggle to achieve the ultimate aim of ownership of Geni land holdings.

Maxim D’silva- President of the Vedike, M K Yashodara-Vice President,, and Vedike committee members -Gerard Towers, M S Aloysius and A Upendra Nayak were present in the press meet. The Vedike has requested the Mulageni Vedike members to join in large numbers for the General Body Meeting and make it a success.

For more information contact : Gerald Towers (mobile 9243306531), Joseph Martis (mobile 9482344165)

