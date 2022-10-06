Mulayam Singh Yadav still critical: Medanta hospital



New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is admitted at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital, continued to be in critical condition, the hospital authority informed.

Issuing a medical bulletin, Medical Director, Sanjeev Gupta, said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition is critical and he is still on life saving drugs. He is being treated in ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists.”

The Samajwadi Party tweeted the medical bulletin.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal had on Wednesday visited the Medanta Hospital and enquired about the wellbeing of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Khattar also met Mulayam Singh’s son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and also talked to him.

Mulayam Singh, who has been ill for some time, was shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated on Sunday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav still critical: Medanta hospital

Like this: Like Loading...