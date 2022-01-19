Mulayam Singh’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP



New Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav on Wednesday joined the BJP just three weeks ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

She joined the BJP in presence of Uttar Pradesh state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP media department head Anil Baluni, at party headquarters here.

Welcoming Aparna in the party, Singh said that Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ‘Bahu’ (daughter-in-law) is joining BJP and she will work to strengthen the party.

Deputy chief minister Maurya said, “Despite being Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, she always spoke in favour of BJP’s work.

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said, “Akhilesh was not successful in managing family, as chief minister and also as a Member of Parliament. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and my name were announced in the first list of BJP. Akhilesh, who always tried to take credit for BJP government’s work have no courage to contest assembly polls from anywhere in the Uttar Pradesh.”

Aparna thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath for giving an opportunity to join the BJP.

“I am always influenced by the Prime Minister and spoke about Swachh Bharat Mission or works done to empower women. For me nation is priority and now started a journey on the path of nation building,” Aparna said.

It is learnt that she is seeking a ticket from Lucknow Cantt assembly seat, however, the BJP leadership has clarified that there is no pre-condition for joining.

Aparna, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Pratik Yadav, had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 polls against BJP Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantt. BJP Lok Sabha member from Allahabad Joshi, meanwhile, offered to resign from parliament if the party is ready to give ticket to her son Mayank Joshi in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.