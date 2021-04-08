Spread the love



















Mulki ASI on Duty Assaulted, Four Arrested

Mangaluru: The Mulki police arrested four persons along with a 20-year-old youth for assault and attempt to murder ASI of Mulki police station here on April 8.

The arrested have been identified as Ansar (20), his father Sadiq, Zubaida and Mamtaz, all from Lingapayakadu.

According to the police, on April 7, ASI of Mulki Police station Ashok and police constable Satish had gone to Lingapayakadu to serve a notice to the accused in various cases. While serving the notice, the accused Ansar along with the other four assaulted ASI Ashok and the police constable.

The accused also tried to escape after injuring a woman whom he had threatened and kept in his custody.

The Mulki police have arrested all the four under section 353,332,307 and 34 IPC.

Ansar is involved in various crimes and cases have been registered against him under the following

1. Cr no 98/20 u/s 324,506 r/w 34 IPC 2. Cr no.92/20 u/s 399 ,402 IPC 3. Cr.no.99/18 u/s 399,402 IPC and 4 ,25 Arms act 4 Cr.no 08 /18 u/s 341,427,323 504,506 r/w 34 IPC 5. Cr no.156/17 u/s 448,302,143,147,148,120 b)201,396 r/w149 IPC 6. Cr.no.139/17 u/s 143,147,148,448,326 395,397,414,120 b r/w 149 IPC 7. Cr no.62/17 u/s 143,147,448,120b 325,395,397,414 r/w 149 IPC