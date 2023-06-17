Mullai Muhilan takes charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district

Mangaluru: M.P. Mullai Muhilan took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district from M.R. Ravi Kumar on June 17.

A 2013 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Muhilan is a native of Tamil Nadu. He earlier served as a deputy secretary in the Department of personnel and administrative reforms, as CEO of Belagavi Smart City Ltd., and later as Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district. He was the executive director, Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru, before his posting to Dakshina Kannada.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from PSNA College of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul (Anna University).

