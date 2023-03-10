Muller Medithon 2023 -a Ideathon Competition held at Father Muller’s



Mangaluru: Muller Medithon is an ideation competition involving 43 multidisciplinary teams. Each team has members from medical, health sciences and engineering areas. It is open to both faculty and students. Transdisciplinary research is the need of the hour to find solutions for various problems in the medical field and health care. Ideathon essentially involves the formulation of solutions for problems and collaboration among various disciplines is required. Solutions could be in the form of the development of cost-effective devices with high-end technology, artificial intelligence, developing apps, etc.

Muller Medithon was inaugurated at the Muller Mini of the Father Muller Convention Centre on 10 March 2023 with a wide diaspora of intellectuals from various fields of medicine and technology. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Karunasagar, with the director of FMCI Fr Richard A Coelho as presiding officer. Idyya Karunasagar the chief guest cited that setting up technology-enabling centres like NITTE University has helped propelled interactive research leading to innovative modes of treatment. The Indian Scientific board cited collaborative research through a scientific ecosystem and funding many breakthroughs in the way a person is medically treated. With the new education policy, the impetus for start-ups has gained momentum with 20% of work time to be devoted to research activity. This also helps in mentoring the young to look at research as not a mere formality but a prospect of renewing healthcare.

Fr Ricard Aloysius Coelho in his address expressed that transdisciplinary research is the need of the hour, from conceived ideas in the mind to delivered results. There is constant change in the medical arena where digital technology has taken over and transformation has taken place with the evolution of machines to treat and test. Thus in the medical field technology has become indispensable. Though technology has benefited, tech cannot and medicine cannot exist without tech other. Ideas need skill, which needs encouragement, thus will aim for quality research. He also thanked Dr B Sanjeev Rai for instituting the best researcher award in his name for the Faculty and students of the Institutions.

Father Muller research centre takes the lead in coordinating such collaborations. Participants are from medical, health sciences and engineering colleges in and around Mangalore. This is a fully funded event by the Father Muller Charitable Institutions with its unit Father Muller Research Centre under the guidance of the Director FMCI The theme for interaction is: transdisciplinary research and collaborations ..way to move forward. The closing ceremony will have a distribution of prizes for ideation and award for distinguished researchers ( faculty and students) of FMCI on 11 March Saturday post noon.

Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Principal FMMC, read out the bio-sketch of the chief guest, Dr Sanjeev Rai welcomed the gathering and Dr Animik Ray proposed the vote of thanks. The Organizing chairperson Dr Sanjeev Rai, the organizing secretary Dr Animik Ray, vice chairperson Dr Ramesh Bhat, the Chairman of the scientific committee Dr Shivashankara AR, Chairman of the registration committee Dr Beena Antony, the Chairman of the program committee Dr Santhosh Bailur, chairman of Hospitality committee Dr Anwesha Chatterjee and the entire team of FMRC are putting their best efforts in making this event a great success. Administrators of the FMCI Units graced the dais along with the Director FMCI and Chief Guest Dr Animik Rayand Dr B Sanjeev Rai.

Like this: Like Loading...