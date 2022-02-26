MULLER PAIN CLINIC in the Father Muller Hospital premises starts on 1 March 2022

Department of Anaesthesiology, Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady is pleased to announce the commencement of MULLER PAIN CLINIC in the hospital premises starting this March, 2022.

The clinic which will be functional from 28th February 2022 following its inauguration will mark the continued growth of the Department of Anaesthesiology at Father Muller Medical College Hospital which has been committedly providing dedicated and extraordinary patient care and promoting clinical education since its inception.

According to the WHO, Pain is an extremely unpleasant sensory and emotional experience. On a daily basis hospitals come across patients who are suffering from chronic pain. In the present era, with many new modalities and specialties available to better tackle this, the Department of Anaesthesiology at Father Muller Medical College Hospital felt it the need of the hour for a PAIN CLINIC in the premises which will definitely be a source of relief for ailing patients from in and around the city.

The dedicated team of Dr. Gurumurthy T., Dr Ananth Srikrishna Somayaji to lead the services along with his team of other certified anaesthesiologists.

The facilities will include pain management for conditions such as lower back ache/ slipped disc/ IVDP, knee pain/osteoarthritis, Cervical pain/radiculopathy. Fibromyalgia, Cancer pain, Chronic shoulder pain/ rotator cuff injury/ frozen shoulder, Trigeminal neuralgia, Ankle and foot pain, migraine to name a few.

Minimally invasive procedures which can be performed at the clinic include- Transforaminal selective nerve root block and facet blocks, PRP in joint arthritis, Radiofrequency ablation in Trigeminal neuralgia and Intrathecal pump and spinal cord stimulation.

The pain services shall be available on MONDAY and THURSDAY at Anaesthesia OPD no 51.