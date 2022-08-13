‘Muller PsyCON 2022- a Recent Advances in Psychiatry Conference Inaugurated at Father Muller Medical College Decennial Hall on Saturday, 13 August 2022

Mangaluru: As we all are aware, the field of psychiatry has been ever-evolving and the evolution in the recent past has been faster than ever. Concerns around mental health are finally taking the driver’s seat in society, making it all the more necessary for us as mental health professionals to be abreast with the recent advances and this is what this CME will be about. Over the course of this day, you will get plenty of opportunities to discuss and debate about the latest developments in the field of psychiatry, and share knowledge and insights on the same.”

Father Mullers Medical College, Mangaluru hosted the Muller PsyCon – State level conference, 2022 on Saturday, 13 August 2022 at the decennial Memorial Hall. Following the invoking of God’s blessings through a prayer song, the welcome address was delivered by Organizing Chairperson Dr Supriya Hegde Aroor. The conference was inaugurated by the lighting of the lamp by Chief guest Dr PK Kiran Kumar, President of IPS-KC, joined by Director of FMCI Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Dean of FMMC Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza- Administrator of FMMC, Rev Fr Ajith Menezes, Organizing Chairperson Dr Supriya Hegde Aroor and Organizing Secretary Dr Galina Lisa D’Souza

Chief guest Dr PK Kiran Kumar is the President of the Indian Psychiatric Society Karnataka Chapter 2021-22. With a field experience of over 22 years, he is also the consultant psychiatrist at his own establishment A K Neuropsychiatry and Counseling Center, Highland and Maryhill. Other than this, he is known for his community service in the form of various mental health camps in and around Mangalore. As the president of IPS-KC, he aims at conducting mental health awareness programs and implementation of helpline facilities in order to ensure and provide easy accessibility of mental health care to remote areas of every district of Karnataka state.

In his inaugural address chief guest Dr P K Kiran Kumar spoke about removing the stigma associated with psychiatric illness; increasing awareness programmes; speciality clinics like child psychiatry, ADHD clinics, autism, learning disability, geriatric psychiatry, palliative care, and also New treatments like transcranial magnetic stimulation, METAVERSE and Tele psychiatry. His pearls of knowledge provided all the participants with an insightful start to the day. (TO LISTEN TO MORE OF HIS CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW)

In his Presidential Address Rev Fr Richard Coelho-a person everyone at FMCI looks up to for support, guidance, and as the leading example of discipline in the institution said, “Independence Day greetings well in advance to you all, and I feel proud that today’s chief guest was a faculty at FMMC for nearly two years. After NIMHANS in Bengaluru, Father Muller is the second to start a psychiatric ward/department in the state. It is sad and also hard to handle those with mental disorders. You all need to take out the stigma. We need good counsellors and doctors to treat these psychiatric patients. Glad to see 4th-year students attending the conference, make sure you concentrate and learn from the sessions from experienced resource persons”.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Dr Supriya Hegde Aroor said that the theme for the conference was recent advances in psychiatry. Psychiatrists need to learn, update and mould themselves to the changing world of science. She said that the delegates would surely learn immensely from the learned speakers presenting today.

“Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow’- the vote of thanks was proposed by Organizing Secretary for Muller Psycon 2022, Dr Galina Lisa D’souza, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Dr Parinitha Maben (PG in Psychiatry-FMMCH) and Ms Sharon Vas (Campus Counselor-FMMCH).

The conference’s first topic highlighted what is new and interesting in the 11th Revision of the ICD, and the session was handled by Dr Srinivas Bhat U, Professor and HOD of Psychiatry at K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, NITTE Deemed to be University, Derelakatte, Mangaluru. This session is Chaired by Dr Keshava Pai, Professor and HOD of Psychiatry, Kasturba Medical College, Manga. The second session was a talk on “Role of Psychiatrists in Palliative Care” by Dr Seema Rao – Associate Director (Education & Research), Bangalore Hospice Trust, and a session chaired by Dr Anil Kakunje, HOD of Psychiatry, Yenepoya Medical College, Derelakatte, Mangalore.

The third session was on “Transgender Community-How can Psychiatrists help” by speaker Dr Wilona Annunciation, a consultant psychiatrist and founder of Catalysts, Thane, and the session chaired by Professor and Unit Head at the Department of Psychiatry, FMMCH, Dr Aruna Yadiyal, followed by PG debater competition. After the lunch break, poster and paper presentations took place.

The next talk was on “Telepsychiatry” by Dr Aravind S.T, a consultant psychiatrist, motivational speaker, writer, expert trainer and managing director of Positive Mind Hospital, Shivamogga, and the session was chaired by Dr Ravindra Munoli, Associate professor at the department of psychiatry, KMC Manipal, Udupi. The session on “Recent Trends in RTMS” was by Speaker: Dr Preethi S., who had completed her MD Psychiatry from Fr Mullers in 2004 and has been working at Spandana Hospital Rajajinagar since then, and the session was chaired by Dr Abhiram PN, senior resident at the department of psychiatry, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, and the Co-principal investigator in the clinical research centre for neuromodulation in psychiatry at Kasturba Medical College (Joint venture of NIMHANS, CIP and KMC).

After tea break, Panel Discussion was on Metaverse and mental health – future implications” handled by panellists: 1. Dr Vasudha Rao: is a renowned psychiatrist chiefly working as an adult psychiatrist and psychotherapist for Eunoia mind virtual clinic, and Viveka clinic at Mysore; 2. Dr Aparna Ramakrishnan: is a consultant psychiatrist and counsellor at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and medical research institute; 3. Dr Ananth Prabhu G: is a renowned Author, TV Host, Cyber Law & Security Expert and Motivational Speaker. He serves as Professor and Principal Investigator at the Digital Forensics and Cyber Security Center of Excellence at Sahyadri and Director of SUREPASS.

The moderator for the panel discussion was Dr Charan Teja Koganti: a renowned Neuropsychiatrist from Hyderabad. working as a Consultant with KIMS hospitals, Kondapur & as an Associate professor at VRK Institute of Medical Sciences. Organizing Secretary Dr Galina Lisa D’souza announced the winners of the PG debate competition and the poster and paper presentation awards, and Dr Safeekh A.T presented the awards to the winners. that marked the end of the PsyCON 2022 conference fruitfully.

