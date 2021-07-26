Spread the love



















Multi-lingual film star Jayanthi passes away

Bengaluru: Renowned actor Jayanthi, who had acted in over 500 cinemas in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam Marathi was passed away in the early hours of Monday. She was 76.

She had won several national and state awards for her excellent performance in her five-decades of cinema voyage in Southern India.

The deceased had acted together with the Kannada film industry’s matinee idol, Dr Raj Kumar in over 45 cinemas.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah, former chief

minister and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy, KPCC president D K Shivakumar are

among those who condoled her demise.

