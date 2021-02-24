Multi-talented Mangalorean boy Amoghavarsha Wins Prestigious ‘SHARJAH AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE – 2019-2020’

Spread the love



















Multi-talented Mangalorean boy Amoghavarsha Bhat wins the prestigious ‘SHARJAH AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE – 2019-2020’

“The Sharjah Award for Excellence in Education” is instituted at the UAE National Level by the Sharjah Ruler His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi for recognizing outstanding achievers in academics and co-curricular activities, with specific thrust on talent, leadership and innovation. Amoghavarsha Bhat Tenkabail, a multi-talented boy with his roots from Mangalore, has won this Prestigious Award in the Distinguished Student Category for the year 2019-20.

With hard work comes excellence, and is followed by success, and that is what Amogha has achieved. Every year, students perform at the best of their abilities to pursue their passion, and the UAE sees that those who do so are given the spotlight they deserve. Amogha’s parents Prasanna T N and Smitha Bhat, are proud of their son’s sincere hard work and the recognition that followed in the form of this award.

The Sharjah Award for excellence was launched in 1994-95, and this award is the first educational award in the UAE which is focused on honouring and recognizing outstanding individuals in the education field and promote a culture of excellence. Amoghavarsha was excited to receive his award in a virtual ceremony (in light of the current pandemic situation) conducted on 17th Oct 2020 by the Sharjah Education Council (SEC).

Amogha is a passionate singer and has several National and International wins to his credit. He has provided voice-overs for several radio advertisements of UAE & India as well. Creative writing is very close to his heart, and an interesting mystery written by him has got published on Amazon. His book is available on https://amzn.to/3ag1HCS. He is keen on environmental causes and also participates wholeheartedly in volunteering events for a social cause.

Amogha said, “I am thrilled to receive the Sharjah Excellency award on the 26th year of the award cycle. Winning this award gives me great pleasure and satisfaction and motivates me further towards the path of excellence. I sincerely thank His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for recognizing and honouring us expatriate students in par with the Arab Nationals”.