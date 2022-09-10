Multicultural Celebration at St Aloysius PU College

“A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.” – Mahatma Gandhi

Mangaluru : The beauty of the world lies in the diversity of its people. One of the amazing things about India is the diverse culture that the country has. St Aloysius PU College creates an atmosphere for different faiths and cultures to coexist in harmony and thereby uphold the nation’s secular values. Embracing these values, the Centre for Inter-Religious Harmony along with the Malayalam Association organized a Multicultural Celebration.

The richness of cultural diversity was beautifully presented by the students through a dance drama depicting the celebration of the feast of Ganesh Chaturthi, Nativity of Virgin Mother Mary and Onam. It was followed by the Onam dance performances by the staff and students.

Speaking on the occasion the principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, said that,”Let these festivals help us to strengthen our bonds of love and friendship. Let us celebrate life and cultural diversity. Let us live as brothers and sisters and as one family.”

Sharkara Varatti distributed at the end of the programme, added to the flavour of the occasion. In the evening, the students enthusiastically created intricate and colourful floral designs as a part of the Interclass Pookalam Competition.

