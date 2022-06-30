Multidisciplinary approach to Stroke at Father Muller College of Speech & Hearing



Mangaluru: The Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing), a unit of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions in a first of its kind got together delegates from within the institutions various units together for a one day symposium of “Stroke Rehabilitation: A multidisciplinary Approach” in the Decennial Memorial Hall.

Over 340 delegates registered for this one of a kind multidisciplinary approach which involved speakers from various faculty of medical, nursing, physiotherapy, homeopathy and speech language pathology. This was in culmination of the world Aphasia month, to sensitize the world in language rehabilitation of stroke victims.

The welcome address was delivered by the Principal of FMC (speech and hearing) Dr Akhilesh P.M. who felt it even prouder to be part of this one-of-a-kind event. The chief guest Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza (Dean, Father Muller Medical College) reminisced of a friend being struck by stroke and the will power that drove him to recover. Nevertheless

Stroke is an unfortunate event and could have different bearing on different individuals. The Golden hour of stroke needed expertise in all fields to help the patient survive and revive better, thus bringing in a better quality of life. He felt proud that the management had set up the Emergency medicine department with 30 beds with more faculty and staff to join in the offing.

Dr Sanjeev Rai, Head of Research, Father Muller Research Centre was the guest of Honour opined of a silver month for those suffering from stroke. The multifaceted approach to patient care of stroke victims which should include faculties of medicine, psychiatry, neurology, physiotherapy, nursing, nutrition, language pathology, etc which is best in the first six months of having a stroke for a better quality of life. The impetus by the management and the staff have been commendable and thus the large number of delegates is their treasure trove. Also he added that it would have been better to term stroke as Head Attack to gain more attention of the public and on how to diagnose and treat victims of stroke.

The Director FMCI Fr Richard Coelho who in his presidential address found it apt, that such co-learning and exchange of knowledge would bring in scientific changes in patient care and thus would benefit a stroke victim. This symposium should be used to the fullest by the delegates to learn and unlearn. Only divine intervention as said in the bible of a paralysed man healed by Jesus Christ happens in rarity but faith and spiritual wellbeing should not be lost in the treatment process.

The hall filled to capacity beamed with shiny eyes and the myriad of resource people saw to it the symposium would be a success. Mr Wasim Ahmed, Associate Professor of FMC was the brainchild of the symposium and with the support of Dr Ahkilesh P.M., Vice Principal Ms. Cynthia Santhmayor along with the faculty and students brought this concept to life.

Speakers for the day included faculty from the various units of FMCI. Dr Safwan (Associate Professor Neurology), Sydney Rebello (Professor Physiotherapy) Ms Rinku Roshan (Assistant Professor Physiotherapy) Wasim Ahmed ( Associate Professor Speech and Hearing) Sr Judy ( Associate Professor Medical Surgical Nursing) Dr Rahul Rao ( Senior Resident Psychiatry) Dr Rajachandra G (Associate Professor Homeopathy).