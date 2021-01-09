Spread the love



















Multilingual Theater Festival: Mangaluru Reopens to Theater

Mangaluru: Astitva (R) Mangalore, Padua ranga adyayana Kendra and Arehole prathistana, jointly organises, multilingual theater festival from 11th January in the open grounds of Padua college, Mangaluru. After a break of about 10 months, the theater gets activated again.



On 11th January, Karnataka Arebhase Snskriti and Sahitya academy presents, under the direction of Jeevan Ram Sulya “Sahebru Bandave”, a play in Are bhase.

On 16th January, a Kannada drama named “Biddurina Big Ben” under the direction of Raj Guru; and on the 17th of January, a Konkani play, based on a degree college text book, directed by Christopher Neenasm ” Ami Poinari”.

All the play’s have no entry fee and begin at 6 pm. A kind request to join in large numbers to this rejuvenation of theater in Mangaluru. Covid-19 rules and regulations will strictly followed, including Social Distancing and Wearing Face Mask.

“ಬಹುಭಾಷಾ ರಂಗಹಬ್ಬ-3”

ಸ್ಥಳ: *ಪಾದುವ ಥಿಯೇಟರ್ ಹಬ್, ಪಾದುವಾ ಕಾಲೇಜು, ಮಂಗಳೂರು*

ಸಮಯ: *ಪ್ರತೀ ದಿನ ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಘಂಟೆಗೆ*

*ಎಲ್ಲಾ ನಾಟಕಗಳಿಗೂ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಉಚಿತ*

—————————————-

ದಿನಾಂಕ: *11-01-2021 (ಸೋಮವಾರ)*

ನಾಟಕ: *ಸಾಹೇಬ್ರು ಬಂದವೇ…!!*

ಭಾಷೆ: *ಅರೆಭಾಷೆ*

ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ: *ಜೀವನ್ ರಾಮ್ ಸುಳ್ಯ*

————————————–

ದಿನಾಂಕ: *16-01-2021 (ಶನಿವಾರ)*

ನಾಟಕ: *ಬಿದ್ದೂರಿನ ಬೆಗ್ ಬಿನ್*

ಭಾಷೆ: *ಕನ್ನಡ*

ತಂಡ: *ರಂಗಪಯಣ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು*

ರಚನೆ: *ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ ವೈದ್ಯ*

ರಂಗರೂಪ, ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ: *ರಾಜ್ ಗುರು*

————————————–

ದಿನಾಂಕ: *17-01-2021 (ಭಾನುವಾರ)*

ನಾಟಕ: *ಆಮಿ ಪಯ್ಣಾರಿ*

~(ಕೊಂಕಣಿ ಪದವಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಪಠ್ಯ ಪುಸ್ತಕದ ರಂಗರೂಪ)~

ಭಾಷೆ: *ಕೊಂಕಣಿ*

ತಂಡ: *ಅಸ್ತಿತ್ವ (ರಿ.) ಮಂಗಳೂರು*

ವಿನ್ಯಾಸ: *ಕ್ರಿಸ್ಟಿ*

————————————–

*ಬನ್ನಿ… ರಂಗಭೂಮಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಜೀವಂತಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ತುಂಬಿಸೋಣ….*