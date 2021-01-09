Multilingual Theater Festival: Mangaluru Reopens to Theater
Mangaluru: Astitva (R) Mangalore, Padua ranga adyayana Kendra and Arehole prathistana, jointly organises, multilingual theater festival from 11th January in the open grounds of Padua college, Mangaluru. After a break of about 10 months, the theater gets activated again.
On 11th January, Karnataka Arebhase Snskriti and Sahitya academy presents, under the direction of Jeevan Ram Sulya “Sahebru Bandave”, a play in Are bhase.
On 16th January, a Kannada drama named “Biddurina Big Ben” under the direction of Raj Guru; and on the 17th of January, a Konkani play, based on a degree college text book, directed by Christopher Neenasm ” Ami Poinari”.
All the play’s have no entry fee and begin at 6 pm. A kind request to join in large numbers to this rejuvenation of theater in Mangaluru. Covid-19 rules and regulations will strictly followed, including Social Distancing and Wearing Face Mask.
“ಬಹುಭಾಷಾ ರಂಗಹಬ್ಬ-3”
ಸ್ಥಳ: *ಪಾದುವ ಥಿಯೇಟರ್ ಹಬ್, ಪಾದುವಾ ಕಾಲೇಜು, ಮಂಗಳೂರು*
ಸಮಯ: *ಪ್ರತೀ ದಿನ ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಘಂಟೆಗೆ*
*ಎಲ್ಲಾ ನಾಟಕಗಳಿಗೂ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಉಚಿತ*
—————————————-
ದಿನಾಂಕ: *11-01-2021 (ಸೋಮವಾರ)*
ನಾಟಕ: *ಸಾಹೇಬ್ರು ಬಂದವೇ…!!*
ಭಾಷೆ: *ಅರೆಭಾಷೆ*
ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ: *ಜೀವನ್ ರಾಮ್ ಸುಳ್ಯ*
————————————–
ದಿನಾಂಕ: *16-01-2021 (ಶನಿವಾರ)*
ನಾಟಕ: *ಬಿದ್ದೂರಿನ ಬೆಗ್ ಬಿನ್*
ಭಾಷೆ: *ಕನ್ನಡ*
ತಂಡ: *ರಂಗಪಯಣ, ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು*
ರಚನೆ: *ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ ವೈದ್ಯ*
ರಂಗರೂಪ, ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ: *ರಾಜ್ ಗುರು*
————————————–
ದಿನಾಂಕ: *17-01-2021 (ಭಾನುವಾರ)*
ನಾಟಕ: *ಆಮಿ ಪಯ್ಣಾರಿ*
~(ಕೊಂಕಣಿ ಪದವಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಪಠ್ಯ ಪುಸ್ತಕದ ರಂಗರೂಪ)~
ಭಾಷೆ: *ಕೊಂಕಣಿ*
ತಂಡ: *ಅಸ್ತಿತ್ವ (ರಿ.) ಮಂಗಳೂರು*
ವಿನ್ಯಾಸ: *ಕ್ರಿಸ್ಟಿ*
————————————–
*ಬನ್ನಿ… ರಂಗಭೂಮಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಜೀವಂತಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ತುಂಬಿಸೋಣ….*