Mumbai: 2 injured in Bandra slum fire

Mumbai: Two people were injured when a fire raged through around a dozen huts in Bandra west here on Wednesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident was reported from the Nargis Dutt Nagar when a blaze, due to a suspected short circuit,broke out in one of the hutments.

It quickly spread to the adjoining 10-11 huts destroying the electrical wiring, fittings, appliances and other household stuff, said the BMC.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, which rushed to the spot managed to extinguish the conflagration in around an hour.

Two persons have sustained burn injuries — Shahrukh Sayed, 30, and Sahil Khan, 19 — and both have been admitted to the Bhabha Hospital where their condition is stable.

