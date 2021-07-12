Spread the love



















Mumbai building where actor Suniel Shetty lives sealed

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed several floors of a posh building in south Mumbai where Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lives with his family due to rising Covid-19 cases reported from there, civic officials said here on Monday.

The 30-storied building with 120 flats is Prithvi Apartments, on Altamount Road, where many new Covid-19 cases have been detected in the past few days, where some of the affected floors have been sealed.

As per BMC’s Covid-19 protocols, if there are more than five active cases in any particular building, it is eligible for sealing to prevent further spread of the contagion.

However, the fitness-buff Shetty and his family are currently out of town and are not affected by the BMC D Ward action.

Nevertheless, he took to social media and commented: “Locked in or locked out Bolo Bolo tell tell.”

Along with Prithvi Apartments, the civic body has affixed the seal on at least 9 other posh buildings in the south Mumbai’s affluent Malabar Hill and surroundings for growing number of Covid-19 cases.

According to the BMC, in the second wave, a majority of the cases have been reported from residential buildings or skyscrapers as compared with the crowded slum areas.

