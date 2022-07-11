Mumbai court refuses default bail to Anil Deshmukh, 2 others



Mumbai: A Mumbai Special Court has declined default bail to former Minister Anil Deshmukh and two other co-accused in a corruption case, here on Monday.

Special Judge of the Special CBI Court S. H. Gwalani refused the default bail pleas of Deshmukh and his former aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande.

The trio of Deshmukh, Shinde and Palande had moved the Special Court seeking a default bail contending that only a 59-page “incomplete’ charge sheet without any accompanying documents, had been filed by the CBI.

The CBI had strongly opposed the bail stating that the charge sheet was complete and the court had also granted additional time to enable them furnish all documents which has been complied with.

Following a Bombay High Court order, the CBI had registered an FIR against Deshmukh and others on April 21, 2021 under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code for alleged corruption in matters pertaining to postings and transfers of police officials.

Shinde and Palande were arrested soon after the CBI probe started after its Preliminary Enquiry report, while Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) early hours of November 2, 2021.