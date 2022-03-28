Mumbai: Cow falls & gets trapped in drain, rescue on

Mumbai: In a freak accident, a full-grown cow fell and got trapped in a drain near Dadar on Monday morning, the Mumbai Fire Brigade said here.

A team of fire brigade officials with ropes was rushed to launch a rescue operation.

The incident took place around 7.30 a.m. at a drain outside the Kabutarkhana locality and some locals alerted the fire brigade.

The rescuers were seen attempting to haul up the brown coloured bovine — stuck in the narrow drain — with ropes and attempting to calm the shaken creature sitting on the floor.