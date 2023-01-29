Mumbai customs officials seize 9.5 kg gold in 2 days

Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here have lodged eight cases of gold smuggling on January 27 and 28 and seized 9.5 kg of gold worth Rs 4.75 crore.

A senior Customs official said that among this, two Azerbaijani nationals were arrested following a tip-off, during the intervening night of January 27 and 28.

“The two Azerbaijani nationals arrived from Dubai carrying 6 kg of gold valued at Rs 2.99 crore concealed in their bag,” the official said.

The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the two were arrested under its Section 104, and produced before a competent authority which sent them to 14 days of Judicial custody.

