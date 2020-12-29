Spread the love



















Mumbai NCB seizes 4 kg charas from Kashmir



Mumbai: In a big haul, the Narcotics Control Bureau has seized charas sourced from Kashmir, besides a large quantity of ganja and nabbed one person in Mumbai, a top official said here on Tuesday.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that the operation was carried out on Monday and led to the seizure of 4 kg charas from peddler Ashraf Mustafa Shah.

In a subsequent raid at Shah’s home in Wagle Estate, Thane, the NCB team seized another 11 kg ganja.

“The source of the seized Charas was from Jammu and Kashmir and it was supposed to be delivered in Mumbai. Further investigation are being conducted to find out the other links of the drug smugglers in Mumbai,” Wankhede said.