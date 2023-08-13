Murder Attempt by Target Group Member in Ullal

Mangaluru: A man has been injured after a member from the Target group assaulted him in connection with the issue of house rent at Nettilapadav on August 12, late at night.

The injured has been identified as Mansoor (40) from Nettilapadav.

According to sources, the accused Nameer Hamza from Kotepura, wanted a house for rent at Nettilapadav for his brother. As the house belonged to Mansoor’s relatives, Mansoor informed his relatives to give the house for rent only to known persons. When Nameer came to know that the house belonged to Mansoor’s relatives and Mansoor had interfered in not renting the house to them, a commotion erupted between Mansoor and Nameer’s group.

On August 12, Nameer came with the sickle late at night and attacked Mansoor. After the incident, the accused is absconding.

It is learnt that Nameer is a member of the Target group and the group was involved in a Honeytrap case in Ullal, Zubair murder at Mukkecheri, murder attempts, and assault cases. Nameer was a member of Target Group and was involved in various crimes.

Like this: Like Loading...