Murder Attempt Case in City, Four Arrested within 12 Hours

Mangaluru: The city police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder attempt on youth at Light House Hill Road on June 17.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Tuffail (20) from Shivbagh, Mohammed Afreed (19) from Neermarga, Maqsood Sagh (21) from Neermarga and Abdul Sattar (19) from Bolar and a girl who has been produced before the JJ board.

According to the police, on June 16, at around 9:45 pm, a minor girl named P Pinto from Kinnigoli called Nidesh on Instagram and asked him to meet her at the Light House Hill Road. Accordingly, Nidesh came to meet PP along with two of his friends. The accused P Pinto along with her other friends Tuffail, Afreed, Maqsood Sagh and Abdul Sattar came by an Alto car. They used foul language and stabbed Nidesh in the chest. The accused also assaulted Nidesh’s friends.

In this connection, Nidesh’s friend Nilesh filed a complaint on June 17, at the Mangaluru North Police station. The Mangaluru North police have registered a case under sections 143, 144, 147, 148, 323, 324, 504, 506, 307 and 149 IPC.

Based on the complaint, on June 17 at 6:00 pm, the police arrested the accused from Vishwas Heritage in Kudupu and produced them before the investigation officer.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain, and under the guidance of DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and ACP Central Sub Division Mahesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by Police Inspector Raghavendra Byndoor, PSI Manjula, PSI Nagaraj, PSI Faizunnisa, PSI Rama Naika, ASI Damodar, HC Madan, PCs Tipparedyappa, Abhishek, Sagar, Sunil, Madhu, Guru, Ameen Saab and Umesh.

