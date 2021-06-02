Spread the love



















Murder Attempt in Shaktinagar, Seven Arrested

Mangaluru: The Kankanady police arrested seven youth in connection with an attempt to murder case at Preethi Nagar in Shaktinagar here on June 2.

The arrested have been identified as Ranjith alias Ranju alias Thammu (28) and Avinash alias Ravi (23) from Kodikal, Prajwal alias Pachu (24) from Urwa, Deekshith alias Deechu (21) from Barke, Hemanth alias Hemu (19) from Bantwal, Dhanush alias Dhanu (19) from Urwa Stores and Yathiraj alias Yathi (23) from Kunjathbail.

According to the police, on May 30 at around 8:00 pm, the accused Hemanth alias Hemu Bantwal and Ranjith alias Ranju alias Thammu along with seven others barged into the house of Veena at Preethi Nagar in Shaktinagar with a machete, iron rods and axe and destroyed valuable items in the house including a Television, Sofa set, electric items and also the house door. They also threatened Veena with killing both her sons Akash and Keerthan. When Veena did not reveal the information about her sons, the accused brandishing a machete threatened her, out of fear, Veena escaped from them by running out of the house screaming. When the neighbours heard her screams for help they began gathering in front of the house. Seeing the neighbours gathering, the accused fled from the spot on their motorbikes. Hemanth was upset since Veena’s sons Akash and Keerthan had earlier questioned him on phone about his relationship with their sister after seeing her with him on his motorbike.

In this connection, a case was filed in the Kankandy Town police station under section 143, 147, 148, 448, 427, 307, 269, 504, 506 and 149 IPC and also under section 4, 25(1) (B) (b) Arms act & 51(b) NDM ACT.

The police have collected all the information and arrested the accused.

