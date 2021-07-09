Spread the love



















Murder Attempt on Former Gram Panchayat President in Shirva, Case Filed

Udupi: Former Gram Panchayat President Ganesh Shetty was attacked by two men at Bantakal here on July 8.

Ganesh Shetty (51), a former Gram Panchayat President, resident of Heroor, Kaup is the owner of Sai Baba bakery in Bantakal. On July 8, at around 9:00 pm while Ganesh Shetty had closed the bakery and was standing outside to go home, Charan Shetty and Stephen Mendonca whom Ganesh knew who were drunk came on a motorbike and assaulted Ganesh on the face, head and back.

While Ganesh fell to the ground, both the assailants brought lethal weapons from the motorbike and tried to attack him. When Ganesh screamed for help, locals gathered at the spot. Locals then caught both the assailants and handed them over to the police.

The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered in the Shirva Police station and investigation is on.

