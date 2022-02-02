Murder Attempt on Youth at Katipalla

Mangaluru: A group of men attacked a youth in Katipalla on February 1 at 11:45 pm.

The injured has been identified as Mohammed Anas (29) from Sultan Nagar, Katipalla.

According to the complaint, on February 1, at around 11:45 pm, Mohammed Anas was talking with Abubakar and Harris at the 6th block Katipalla. All of a sudden, Charu, Rauf, Akki, Mustafa alias Appu and others came with sharp weapons, used foul language, stopped Mohammed from fleeing the spot and assaulted him with the sharp weapons.

In the attack, Mohammed has been severely injured in the head, left hand and arm and left side of the neck. The accused Charu and Rauf are residing in a rented house. The reason for the attack on Mohammed is said to be his involvement in vacating Charu and Rauf from the rented house.

A case has been registered in the Suratkal police station under sections 143, 147, 148, 341, 504, 307 and 149 IPC and 4, 25-1 (B)(b) Arms ACT 1959.