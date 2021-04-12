Spread the love



















Murder Conspiracy & Highway Robbery Foiled as Cops Arrest 8 Persons Behind It

Mangaluru : Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Mangaluru Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The City Crime Branch (CCB) police have been successful in nabbing eight people who had planned to undertake highway robberies in and around Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada district. Their efforts in a murder conspiracy is also foiled due to the arrest. This eight men gang had parked their Innova car by the roadside at Parari in Ulaibettu village within the limits of Mangaluru rural police, and while the CCB were on their night rounds as part of the Night Curfew spotted the gang.

The Police Commissioner further said, “When the CCB police approached the gang, they were armed with lethal weapons, waiting in a crowd to stop vehicles passing by the road. The arrested persons are-Tausir alias Pattonji Tausir (28) from Marnamikatte, Tasleem (27) from Ammemar Farangipet; Mohamad Rafique (37) from Pudu village, Bantwal; Mohammed Arafat alias Arafa (29) from Farangipet; Nasir Hussain (29), Thumbay House near Bantwal government school; Mohammed Safwan alias Safwan (25) from Pudu village, Mohammed Jainuddin (24), Ammemar, Pudu village, and Unaiz alias Mohammad Unaiz (25), also from Pudu village, Bantwal. Two swords, two knives, one dragon knife, eight mobile phones, three packets of red chilli powder, and an Innova car bearing registration No. KA 09 N 7886, totally valued at Rs 10,89,490 were confiscated from the accused. Rural police have registered a case and investigation is on”.

“It is learnt that the gang is being headed by Tausir alias Tausi alias Patonji and rowdy-sheeter Batish alias Basith, currently based abroad, where Tausir had set up TB (Tausir and Basith) group for the purpose, where he used to recruit members to the group and got involved with financial settlements, while Batish alias Bashith used to issue instructions to the gang members. Under one such instruction, Tausir and others had recently collected information about Anas from Sullia and planned to recover money from him. Safwan of the Tausir gang had lent Rs 12 lakh to Ziyad from Melkar B C Road, presently conducting business operations at Bengaluru. As he defaulted in paying back the loan, the gang traveled to Bengaluru to trace Ziyad to recover the money, but were not able to meet Ziyad. So, they returned back, and planned to commit highway robberies” added Police Commissioner.

Police Commissioner further said, “We have come to know that Tausir and Tasleem have been named in a case of failed robbery attempt, they were trying to execute in Dharmasthala. Also Tausir faces six cases in different police stations and was evading arrest in the robbery case. Tasleem was involved with the double murder of Riyaz and Fayaz at Farangipet in 2017 and is involved with 12 cases, and had evaded arrest. Under the guidance of DCPs Hariram Shankar (Law & Order) and Vinay A Gaonkar (crime and traffic), CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad, police sub-inspector Rajendra B, Pradeep T R and CCB we were able to crack down on these culprits “.

DCPs Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar were present during the press meet.