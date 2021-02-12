Spread the love



















Muscat Chapter Bags the Best Overseas Chapter Award-2020, under Chairmanship of CA N Ramananda Prabu

New Delhi/Byndoor: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrated its Annual Award function on 9 February 2021 at the Leela Ambience Hotel, New Delhi. It witnessed the presence of more than 6000 members who watched live and physical presence from CA profession who provide their services in various niche areas of businesses and are playing an important role as strong pillars in the Indian Economy.

The Muscat Chapter of the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) won the Best Overseas Chapter Award in category II for 2021.

The Muscat Chapter ICAI has won the Best Chapter Overseas Award for the sixth time in a row, out of 64 overseas ICAI chapters and ro’s global network, according to a press release.

ICAI is the world’s second-largest professional accounting body that has been set up by legislation of Indian Parliament. The Muscat Chapter has been established by specific approval of the Indian Council of Ministers under an MoU signed between the College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS).

CA N Ramananda Prabhu, Chairman, attended the 71 annual award function of the ICAI held at Leela Ambience Hotel, New Delhi to receive the Best Overseas Chapter Award ICAI 2020, on behalf of the members of muscat chapter ICAI.

“We are delighted to have got this recognition. The Muscat Chapter ICAI was chosen for this honour based on the quality of professional events and its exemplary contribution to knowledge sharing initiatives for finance professionals of all nationalities in Oman and Omani national’s capacity building initiatives and contribute to His Majesty’s Vision 2040 and ICAI as a knowledge partner in nation-building. We dedicate this award to our Chapter members,” said CA Prabhu.

Managing committee members acknowledges the efforts of the past Managing Committee members of years 2019-20 and past Chairman’s and CBFS and the support, contribution and encouragement of all its members, sponsors, speakers, Omani dignitaries, Omani government, ICAI top leadership and well-wishers have been instrumental in achieving this award and look forward to their continuous and invaluable support to the Chapter and appreciate all patronage in our future endeavours.

We are also grateful to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said for his leadership and vision, and wise counsel has continued to be of vital importance to the Gulf region and beyond and we celebrate these achievements together with the people of Oman and CBFS our sponsors’ in Sultanate of Oman.

Praveen Kumar Shetty President of Alumni Association of Government First Grade College, Byndoor congratulated CA Prabhu and expressed his happiness on hearing the good news of the Award for Muscat Chapter, under the dynamic leadership of CA Prabhu. “We need leaders like you to bring together all Indian chartered accountants community and work for the betterment of the Muscat Chapter of ICAI,” Shetty said. He wished CA Prabhu and all his executive committee for their exemplary services and commitment to the accounting profession and serving alma mater ICAI. He also maintained that it is a great honour for the college as one of its old students achieved this new milestone. “You will be a role model for our students and today marks the commencement of a new chapter in your life, but the journey never ends. Wherever this journey takes you, you will always be a member of the Government First Grade College community and a Byndoorian. You have made all the Byndoorians, all Kannadigas and all Indians proud of this achievement. We will need your support to thrive and continually enhance the value of our student community to inspire and motivate and create next-generation ca’s under your mentorship. We appreciate all your support to the college and look forward to continued support and patronage in the days to come,” Shetty said.

Mr Muttaiah Poojary, ex-servicemen and Vice-President, Alumni Association of Government First Grade College, Byndoor congratulated CA Prabhu and today with the fast-changing and challenging times and despite covid-19 pandemic, CA Prabhu’s decisive leadership on a range of social goals including having democratic values, being empowered, having an ability to work with the team and negotiate, having self-knowledge and confidence, and being a good listener has culminated to achieve this award. No skill is more important than leadership development and to deliver excellent performance in these times. CA Prabhu made all of us proud and created a special position in the heart of Government First Grade College community and a Byndoorians." Shetty Poojary.

Dr Raghu Naika, Principal, Government First Grade college while congratulating Prabhu said “We are all proud of your achievement, being to the elevation of Chairman of Muscat ICAI, now on the international Award Winner and wish you many more accolades in future. Your achievements are motivations to us and all our students in our college, and you will be the guiding force and set the highest bar for our students to achieve. I am sure our students will reach your heights and follow your footprints in the coming days, we will celebrate this joyous moment in the college when CA Prabhu will be in Byndoor”.

Dr K R Chandrashekar, NAAC, Mangalore university, while congratulating Prabhu said, “We are all proud of your dynamic leadership and made all Mangalore university students pride and wish you well in all your future endeavours. Your achievements are motivations to all the student of our university and us, and you will be role model for our generation next students of rural Udupi district, despite all odd’s being born in a farmer family, studied in a government college, you have demonstrated by sheer hard work, dedication, determination and strong burning desire that success is definite and possible and I have achieved this milestone”.

Dr M.N.Hegde, retired principal, government first-grade college, Udupi said, ”We are extremely pleased and happy about CA Prabhu’s outstanding achievement, and par excellence in the CA profession, I still remember those days of 1990, where I taught him accountancy at government college Byndoor, being head of the commerce department”.

CA N Ramananda Prabhu, son of late N Pundalika Prabhu, hails from Prabhu Keri, Naikanakatte. He studied at Government higher Primary School Naikanakatte and government college, Khambadakone. Did pre-University at Government Pre-University College, Uppunda and BCom at Government First Grade College Byndoor in 1990.

CA Prabhu has been actively involved in social service and has extended support to the educational institutions where he had studied, ie. Government Higher Primary school, Naikanakatte, Government High School, Khambadakone, Uppunda Junior college, Government First Grade College and actively supported social development initiatives around Byndoor.