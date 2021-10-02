Spread the love



















Muscat chapter ICAI Felicitates CA Ramananda Prabhu

Muscat: CA N Ramananda Prabhu, Byndoorian was Felicitated and presented a trophy in Muscat for his exemplary contribution and recognition of his enduring commitment and dedicated services in the field of Accounting and audit profession in the Sultanate of Oman.

CA N Ramananda Prabhu, Immediate past chairman of Muscat Chapter ICAI, has been felicitated by Mr Nader Nasser Hamood Al Rawahi, Secretary and Board Member, Omani Association of Certified Public Accountants and committee member of His Majesty’s Vision 2040 and Mr Ali Al Asmi, Board Member of Omani Association of Certified Public Accountants and Chief Accountant of Central Bank of Oman and other past chairpersons, managing committee members of muscat chapter icai and Mr Abdul Rahman Nasser Al Rawahi, Board member, Omani association of public accountant were present during the felicitation event.

While felicitating CA Prabhu, Mr Nader Said, “We are honoured to felicitate CA Prabhu, for his selfless contribution to accounting and audit profession in Sultanate of Oman and to recognize his extraordinary contributions during his tenure as Chairman of muscat chapter ICAI, in sincere appreciation and recognition of his enduring commitment and dedicated services for Omani’s accountants capacity building and his initiative towards setting up Omani Accounting Oversight body in Sultanate of Oman and also Launching of access to Virtual Digital learning Hub-library of ICAI to College of Banking and financial services, Oman and going forward Omani want to become the members of IFAC, we want CA Prabhu’s and ICAI’s guidance and support to make this happen in Oman.

We are pleased to announce that CA Prabhu, is part of this new committee set-up recently and I am sure we all work together for His Majesty’s vision 2040 and make this happen to achieve this goal and setting up of Omani Oversight Accounting Body.

Mr.Ali Al Asmi also said, we are happy to be part of this felicitation program and work along with CA Prabhu, on this new committee and this body will be a partner in nation-building and to be a substantial resource that strengthens the government’s efforts in achieving financial stability and diversity in the country’s economy, and an effective player in ensuring the continued development of the country and look forward to working for HM Vision 2040. This ensures that the environmental, sustainability and governance and economic growth of the country will be preserved for future generations.

CA Ramananda Prabhu expressed his gratitude to late H.E.Nasser Hamood Al Rawahi, deputy chairman, state audit institution, who has been strong support for muscat chapter icai since its inception, fonding remembering his patronage to the activities of the chapter and thanked Mr Nader Nasser Al Rawahi, Mr Ali Al Asmi and Mr Abdul Rehman Nasser Rawahi and all the past chairpersons, committee and sub-committee members and pledged to continue the activities of the chapter in the same pace with his commitment. He is also determined to continue the efforts of the Chapter to support the establishment of an Accounting Professional Body in the Sultanate of Oman which aims at developing Omani Accounting and Finance Professionals to support Oman economic growth and partner in the progress of Oman’s Nation Building and working towards to achieve the goals and priorities of Oman Vision 2040.

Mr Praveenchandra Shetty, President, Government First Grade College Alumni Association (R). Byndoor congratulated Ramananda Prabhu and said that this is a proud and joyous moment for all of us and all the student community at GFGC, Byndoor. As CA Prabhu, currently nominated to the new committee and Immediate Past Chairman of Muscat Chapter ICAI, hailed from the agriculture family from Prabhukeri, Naikanakatte, done his schooling and up to college in the government institutions achieved this laurel will demonstrate the firing desire, hard work, dedication and determination will keep you ahead irrespective of all other factors in life. He is a role model for the young generation for all Byndoorians.

Ramesh Bhat, working in AGS office Bangalore, advisor of Government first grade college Byndoor Alumni association said while congratulating CA Prabhu, on this achieving new milestone on the panel of the international new committee, we all are happy and he had created history in Byndoor first grade college/Muscat, Oman, for his dynamic leadership, thinker, advisor and mentor for young generations youths whose aspirations career prospectus for the capacity building and support continuous growth and development to accounting and audit profession in Oman and across the globe. I urge all of us to learn and implement and upskill our knowledge and independent and achievers in all walks of life”.

CA N Ramananda Prabhu, son of Late N Pundalika Prabhu, hails from a farmer’s family, Prabhu Keri, Naikanakatte, Byndoor Tq, he did his schoolings at Government Higher Primary School Naikanakatte, and did his high schooling at Khambadakone, Pre-University at Government Pre- University College, Uppunda and did his graduation B Com from Government First Grade College Byndoor in the year 1990. He then moved to Bangalore to do his Chartered Accountancy course and he widely worked all metros in India and done assignments across the Gulf countries and currently practicing his CA profession in the Sultanate of Oman.

Dr Raghu Naika, Principal, Government First Grade college while congratulating Prabhu said, “We are all proud of your achievement, during the tenure of your chairmanship at Muscat Chapter ICAI, now on the new committee as the technical advisor and wish you many more accolades in future. Your achievements are motivations to us and all our students in Byndoor college, and you will be the guiding force and set the highest bar for our students to achieve. I am sure our students will reach your heights and follow your footprints in the coming days, we will celebrate these joyous moments in the college when you come to India”. He has been actively involved in various social service activities and has been continuously supporting educational institutions in which he has studied and philanthropist and currently serving as technical advisor on the new committee and also on the panel of Oman India Investment Forum.

