Muscat: Team Srijan bags Beary’s Trophy 2023, Arabian Guys are Runner-up

Muscat: Team Srijan from Mangalore was crowned the champion of the “Beary’s Trophy 2023” The Day & Night Cricket Tournament was organized by Indian Social Club Oman, on behalf of Beary Wing at Muscat Club Stadium Wadi Kabir on January 19. The runner-up title was won by the Arabian Guys team.

Oman national cricket team captain Mr Zeeshan Maqsood inaugurated the 30-yard cricket tournament in which 22 teams from Karnataka participated. Indian Social Club Oman General Secretary Mr Babu Rajendran, DKSC Oman President Mr Monabba Beary, and Indian Social Club Tulu Wing Convenor Mr Ramananda Shetty were present as the chief guests for the inauguration ceremony. Mr Zeeshan Maqsood, the captain of the Oman national cricket team, was felicitated with a shawl and a memento. The function was presided over by Mr Fayaz Hasainar, Convener of Beary’s wing, Indian Social Club. The program was hosted by Mr Mohsin Monabba Beary.

“Beary’s Trophy 2023” Day & Night Cricket Tournament champion winner Mr Srujan’s team captain Mr Sachin and manager Mr Anil were presented with a trophy and cash prize by Beary Wing Convener Mr Fayaz Hasainar. Beary Wing Treasurer Mr Sahabuddin presented the award to the runner-up team Arabian Guys Captain Mr Noor Padubidri. Mr Kalandar Kokkada of the Arabian team got the Man of the Match award of the tournament and Mr Sachin of the Srujan team got the Man of the Match award for the final match. The most disciplined team of the tournament award was given to Mangalore XI captain Mr Alfaz.

