Muscat Vehicle Accident Compensation Case: Social Forum Oman Wins Legal Battle & Secures Compensation

Muscat: The Social Forum of Oman has been successful in following up on a car accident that happened in the past and assisted in compensating the family of Noor Muhammad, who had died in an accident two years ago in Mabela, Oman. The accident occurred on May 11, 2019, when Noor Muhammad (25), a resident of Sunnathkere, Belthangady Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, and an Omani driver, died on the spot due to the accident. Noor Muhammad’s body was later sent to his homeland through assistance by Social Forum Oman in just two days.

Noor Muhammad, a very poor man, came to Oman for the first time with a big dream and was employed as a salesman in ‘Muscat Water’ bottled water company in Musanna. On May 11, 2019, the Omani driver of the company and Noor Muhammad died on the spot when the vehicle of the company was involved in a horrific accident. The Social Forum of Oman, which was persistently working on this, had filed a lawsuit in the local court seeking compensation for the accident victims. A sum of Rs 25 lakhs has been released as a result of the legal struggle for two years. The mother of the deceased Noor Muhammad has also passed away two months ago. Noor Muhammad is survived by his father, brother and elder sister. The relief amount has been handed over to Noor Muhammad’s family through the Social Forum Oman and relevant authorities.

Muhyiddeen Guruvayanakere, Late Abdul Hamid Panemangalore, Irfan Ujire, Asif Bailoor, Rihan Saheb and others were part of this legal process.

