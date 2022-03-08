‘Musical Day – 2022’ held at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: Music can enlighten the soul and fill it with ecstasy. The campus of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru was buzzing with energy as the vibes of music created a euphoric moment for the students with the celebration of ‘Musical Day – 2022’ in the College Pretorium.

The program began with the rendition of prayer by the choir members. The graceful and energetic dance performers gave a rousing welcome to the event with a welcome dance. Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions presided over the programme and Mr Joel Rebello J, Music Director and Composer was the chief guest.

Rev Fr. Clifford Sequeira SJ, Principal formally welcomed the gathering. He expressed that life without music would not be easy to imagine. Fr Clifford mentioned that music has the ability to bring harmony in one’s heart, heal the world, unite and uplift the spirit and also discover the talents. He wished the students to savor the moments and hoped that each one would carry a song on the way back.

The Musical Day 2022 was inaugurated by the chief guest, Joel Rebello. He has performed in over 300 stage shows in India and abroad , actively involved in music production and currently also working as a Promo Producer for India’s leading Private Radio station – 92.7 Big FM, Mangaluru .The Chief Guest in his address to the students called upon them to spread love and music around them. He looked back at his journey in the field of music and how he evolved as a full-fledged Music Director .He said that in order to achieve success in music, patience and consistency is a must. Mr Joel applauded the dedication of St Aloysius students in music and was appreciative of the maturity and depth in the various instruments. Later he also enthralled the audience with a melodious track. His spouse, Mrs. Rochelle Adeline D’Sa, a Chartered Accountant and also a vocalist joined in for a duet.

Rev Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, in his Presidential address opined that Music not only can soothe the heart and soul of people but also transforms life. Fr Melwin also illustrated how nature and music are intertwined. He noted that the students of this year hardly got a chance to participate in cultural events and wished the participants and the audience to revel in the day of music and dance.

Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, the Campus Minister, Vice Principals Mrs. Charlotte D’Souza and Mr Muralikrishna G.M. , Dean, Dr. Pradeep M, Staff conveners and Mrs Fiona Moras and Mrs Aleen Crasta, Mr. Aaron Prince, Hip- Hop Rapper, representative of Dept of Culture, Mangalore and Student Convenors were also present on the occasion. Dale Sequeira and Jennica Corderio of II PU compered the formal program.

Sheikh Mohd Nahyan of II PU proposed the vote of thanks. The event was a witness to the ebullient performance of talented young musicians, singers, dancers and a wide variety of budding talented performers. The band, songs, dance and the witty emcees created electrifying moments which the students savored to the content of their hearts. The hard work of the student convenors, Anoop Rao, Manhitha Sunil, Joel Pinto, Russell Rodriques and Krithin Kamath made this well organized event a memorable one. Musical day was a fabulous experience for the students, a day filled with music, dance, lots of fun and entertainment.