Spread the love



















Musical Extravaganza ‘Jinniye Ro’ng’ (Colors of Life) at Kalangann on Sun 7 February

Mangaluru: Mandd Sobhann presents 229th Monthly Theatre at Kalangann. Renowned Konkani poet Walter Dantis is all set with his upcoming musical show in collaboration with Band Charitra, as titled ‘Jinniye Ro’ng’ (Colors of Life) which will be presented on Sunday 7-2- 2021 at 6.30 pm, on the Noreen and Ronald Mendonca Amphi-Theatre.

The evergreen Konkani duo Eric-Joyce Ozario will be performing one of their hits ‘Kirak Moag Peracho’ along with renowned singers such as – Robin Sequeira, Ashwin D’costa, Elton Pinto, Seema D’Souza, Ashna D’Silva and others.

The music is provided by Band Charitra, led by Loy Valentine Saldanha, backed by – Patson Pereira, Ivan Pereira, Rikith Soans, Sherwin Maben, Reuben Machado and Alston Gomes – on various Instruments. The show is compered by the famous T.V anchor Arun Danthy.

ENTRY FREE. All are Welcome.