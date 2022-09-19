Musical ‘Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ Enthralls City Audience

Mangaluru: Every time Ms LEILA ALVARES -a origin of Mangaluru and now settled in Bengaluru, and the Director of CAUSE(Cooperation of the Arts for the Underprivileged in Society & Environment) Foundation organizes a musical play in Mangaluru it gets “BETTER & BIGGER’ and the audience gets “LARGER & LARGER’ and Mangaloreans have seen it in the past at her earlier plays, and this time the audience were treated to a much BIGGER Musical extravaganza, when she once again brought back her the popular Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”at Town Hall on 17 September 2022 at 6.30 pm at Town hall, Mangaluru.

Ms LEILA ALVARES–a director of Broadway musicals, has for the past 24 years travelled with her cast to various cities in India enthralling audiences with their delightful performances. The Founder-Director of The C.A.U.S.E Foundation, she has been involved with all things musical from a very young age while simultaneously giving back to the community. Besides her annual musical productions, Leila is also the author of “Once Upon A Lifetime” – Rambles, Rants, Muses and More – A frank essay on life, love and God among other things. Leila divides her time between Bangalore and Coorg. She concurrently runs a homestay on her plantation where she lives along with her two children – Kieren and Keira, their six dogs, a cat and a family of swallows!

Ms LEILA ALVARES

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of CAUSE Foundation, a not-for-profit registered trust that stages adaptations of Broadway musicals every year, speaking to Team Mangalorean Leila said that she decided to direct Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat again because it ignited her passion for musicals. “With no spoken dialogue, the production is one of the few full-length musicals filled with a delightful mix of music genres and lively dances” added Leila. .

When Leila watched the said musical the very first time on Broadway, she knew that directing musicals was going to be one of her passions, and 40 years down the road, she was ready to bring back the musical for the THIRD Time to Mangaluru. “We had updated the spoofiness – thus making it even more entertaining! And I have finally been convinced to use some technology with my usual hand-painted sets. Beautiful costumes designed by Asha Fernandes added to the vibrancy of this musical. The songs that are the highlights of the musical include Any Dream Will Do, Song of the King and Those Canaan Days” said Leila. .

One of the most enduring musicals of all time – “JOSEPH & the AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT” is a delightfully irreverent take on the Biblical story of Jacob and his twelve sons – in particular – Joseph. The musical was filled with catchy songs in a variety of genres including, country-western, rock n roll, calypso and French ballads including the unforgettable ‘Any Dream Will Do’ that have entertained and inspired generations of young and old theatre goers.

The Cast included some of Bengaluru’s finest new and old singing, acting, dancing and musical talent including Rahael Thomas, Alapana Bhagirath, Madhuri Braganza, Shyju Varkey, Arvind Kasthuri and Prem Koshy among others. As always, their show was accompanied by a Live Band – directed by Aashish Paul. The lively Dances were choreographed/directed by Ritu VK and Elexer Fernandes. And finally, vibrant Costumes and striking Sets – using a combination of technology and hand painted scenes, made this a SPECTACULAR MUSICAL Showbiz!, one of the GREAT ACT of all times!

On the occasion Leila Alvares was felicitated by her team members to mark the 25th anniversary of CAUSE Foundation. Also during the occasion, the proceeds from the show was donated to Animal Care Trust (ACT), Mangaluru, where Founder of the Trust Ms Suma Nayak accepted the Cheque; and also to ‘Veronica Vihar’- a home for Differently-Abled in Mary Hill,Mangaluru, where Social Worker Ms Sabrina Hougaard accepted the cheque on behalf of Veronica Vihar.

The C.A.U.S.E. Foundation was started with the primary objective of showcasing the existing local talent in the field of the creative arts, with surplus funds (after all expenses) going to local charities. The Founder/President of the Foundation and Director, Leila Alvares has – from the age of 18 – been actively involved with various charitable causes as well as in organizing a variety of musical productions all over South India.

The CAUSE crew have successfully enthralled audiences for the past 25 years in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Chennai, Coorg, Goa and Mumbai. The cast and crew (all of whom are either students or professionals in other fields ) volunteer their time and effort freely towards this end. Some of Leila’s past musicals include ‘Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’, ‘GREASE’, ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Sound of Music’, ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’, ‘CURTAINS’, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’, ‘GHOST the Musical’, ‘Lucky Stiff’; ‘Young Frankenstein’, ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’; The Addams Family’, among others.

Over the years, hundreds of aspiring, young and old, highly talented performers have passed through their portals. The CAUSE Team also had the privilege to donate through their musical ventures (both financially and in kind) to a number of charitable organizations – almost all of which were begun by selfless individuals in their quest to uplift society. These include a number of orphanages, rehabilitation homes for the mentally and physically challenged, destitute homes and animal welfare organizations, not just in Bengaluru but also in almost every place that they have performed.

Leila says she feels blessed that her 35-member cast is comparatively quite young. “Over the years, we have had members who have been with us 10 years or more before they left the city for higher studies or other jobs. For this show, almost 90% of my cast comprises youngsters as well as artists who will be performing with us for the first time. With the exception of a few cast members who have been with me from the start, this is almost like starting all over again.”

“One of the objectives of The CAUSE Foundation is to promote local talent and it is like a breath of fresh air to work with people who are enthusiastic, energetic and on-the-ball. I am blessed to have an extremely talented group of young musicians too; my entire band has changed with the exception of my bass guitarist who is now my drummer as well as music director.”

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a nearly two-hour performance was patronized by a huge audience consisting of well-wishers, donors and citizens of Mangaluru, including TWO OCTOGENARIANS, nemely Ms Lavina Alvares (85), the mother of Ms Leila Alvares and Ms Peggy Gonsalves, also 85, a friend of Alvares Family.

CAST CREW OF THE MUSICAL PARTICIPATED IN MAKING TOYS ALONG WITH NEEDLEWORK CIRCLE OF MANGALURU :

Following the show, on Sunday, 18 September 2022, the Director Ms Leila Alvares and the entire cast of the Joseph & the Technicolour Dreamcoat’ participated in making TOYS along with members of the Needlework Circle of Mangaluru. The toys will distributed to the needy children in Mangaluru in later time.

Photos Credit : Ms Gloria Viegas and Ravi.

Like this: Like Loading...