Muslim bodies shouldn’t interfere in Gyanvapi mosque case: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind



New Delhi: After the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decided to offer legal assistance to the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, the President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has said that there should be no interference from Muslim organisations and people should not get provoked.

He said the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind sympathetically appeals to all the people of India, especially the Muslims, that “they should not hit the streets on the issue of Gyanvapi mosque and all kinds of public demonstrations should be avoided”.

“In this regard, the Masjid Intezamiya Committee (mosque management committee) is a party in various courts of the country. It is believed that it will fight this case vigorously till the end. Other Muslim organisations of the country are urged not to interfere directly in this case in any court. If they want to provide help or assist in the case, they can do that through the Masjid Intezamiya Committee,” Madani said.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also said that scholars and public speakers are urged to refrain from participating in TV debates and discussions on this issue. The case is sub-judice, so provocative debates and social media speeches are by no means in the interest of the country and the nation, it said.

Madani said the Gyanvapi mosque issue is being discussed at the judicial level these days, and some mischievous elements and biased media are trying to create a strife between the two communities by fanning religious emotions.