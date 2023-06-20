Muslim body alleges mismanagement in Haj this year

Muslim Personal Law Board of India national general secretary Moin Ahmed, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has alleged that mismanagement has affected Haj pilgrims from across the country in Mecca and Madina and that the Union Minority Affairs Ministry was responsible for the mess.



Lucknow: Muslim Personal Law Board of India national general secretary Moin Ahmed, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has alleged that mismanagement has affected Haj pilgrims from across the country in Mecca and Madina and that the Union Minority Affairs Ministry was responsible for the mess.

He has demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Ahmed said right from issuing application forms to the return of pilgrims to the country, the entire responsibility was of the Haj Committee of India.

“The only reason for poor arrangement is unnecessary interference of Union minority affairs ministry in the work of the Haj Committee of India. Appropriate action should be taken after conducting a high-level inquiry into the matter,” he said in the letter.

“It is surprising such issues have come up with Muslims of the country just before the Lok Sabha elections,” Moin Ahmed said.

Moreover, the announcement of Haj-2023 was delayed by almost four months due to which everything got delayed and affected, he claimed.

Ahmed alleged that all the flights from Prime Minister Modi’s constituency Varanasi were cancelled.

Due to this, over 3,000 pilgrims from Varanasi and surrounding districts had to take flights from Lucknow, he further alleged.

Like this: Like Loading...