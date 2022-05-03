Muslim Brethren Celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr With Great Devotion in Udupi

Udupi: Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated across the Udupi District with prayers for peace in the country here, on May 3.

Some selected Jamaths in Udupi and Kundapur celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 3 as the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday. The State Government declared May 2 as a holiday to mark the end of the Ramzan season. However, Muslim scholars in some places of DK and Udupi failed to sight the crescent moon signifying the start of the month of Shawwal as per the Islamic lunar Hijri calendar.

Thousands of men and children clad in new clothes offered prayers in Eidgahs and Mosques in the district. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month of Ramadan and the beginning of the Shawwal month Celebrations at different Mosques across the district mark the day. ‘Namaz’ was offered in the Mosques to thank Allah. A festive environment prevailed over the district.

Soon after the namaz was over at the mosques, people hugged each other and wished each other Eid Mubarak, they exchanged sweets and offered alms to the poor.

Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset and join mass prayers at Mosques. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan.