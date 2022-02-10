Muslim Okkuta’s Stand on Udupi Scarf Fiasco and Restriction of Entry for Students

Udupi: In a press conference held at the Press Club n February 10, the Udupi district Muslim Okkoota clarified its stand on the Hijab controversy.

Addressing the media, Okkuta’s president Ibrahim Saheb Kota said, “It is incumbent on girls after reaching puberty to observe Purdah. Our Indian constitution has given full provision in this regard. Therefore, any institution should not interfere and obstruct this constitutional prerogative. Any rule or by-laws relating to educational institutions must be sensitized so that no person of any religion, caste, class, community, or tradition can be deprived of his/her right to education. The purpose of educational institutions should be to educate children and not to impede the practices of others or to impose their rules on them”.

Ibrahim Saheb further said, “India is a secular, plural, and diverse country. Thus, any rules concerning education should be made considering cultures, emotions, local beliefs, and practices. The issue of girls in Udupi Government PU college should be solved in the ambit of the constitution. The Udupi Muslim Okkuta has put in efforts in this direction. But the Udupi Government PU college principal, teachers, and college development committees attitude has been narrow and negative against the implementation of the Indian constitutional spirit. Their narrow understanding of the issues became harmful in arriving at an amicable outcome. Thus, the issue to be resolved at the college level has cascaded into a colossal mess”.

He also said, “The scarf does not violate any rules or regulations. The students willing to wear the scarf should be allowed to wear the same colour as the prescribed uniform is just demand, and Muslim Okkuta also endorses this demand. The current issues concern overall society and community. Thus Udupi Muslim Okkuta urges that efforts should be made for collective deliberations and decision making rather than individual efforts from some leaders and any particular sect of organizations. The Udupi Muslim Okkuta demands that the political parties and the organizations’ affiliated with them should not interfere in the education system. They should not engage in any activities that would affect any student’s religious and constitutional rights or incite students to conflict”.

Idrees Hoode, Ismail Hussain, Mohammed Moula, Jafrulla Hoode, Abdul Aziz, Iqbal Manna, Iqbal SK were present at the press meet.