Muslim organisations welcome ban on PFI

New Delhi: After the imposition of a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Wednesday, several Muslim organisations welcomed the move by the government.

Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, Naseeruddin Chisti said that if the action was taken after considering the public order, then everyone should show patience and welcome the action taken by the government.

Similarly, Saiyed Zainul Abidin of Ajmer said that the ban has been invoked in the national interest as PFI was indulging in anti-national activity.

Muslim Students Organisation of India (MSO), a body of Muslim Sufi students too have welcomed the move, and said in a statement that PFI was indulging in extremist activity.

As per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, “there had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups and some activists of the PFI have joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and participated in terror activities in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Some of these PFI cadres linked to the ISIS have been killed in these conflict theaters and some have been arrested by State Police and Central Agencies and also the PFI has linkages with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a proscribed terrorist organisation.”

The Centre on Wednesday through its notification said that the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.

The Centre on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates for a period of five years. The affiliates include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an “unlawful association”.

