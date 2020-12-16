Spread the love



















Muslim voters are not your ‘jagir’: Owaisi to Mamata



Hyderabad: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is giving money to a party from Hyderabad to divide votes in the ensuing Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at her on Wednesday saying the Muslim voters were not her “jagir (property)”.

The Hyderabad MP tweeted that Mamata Banerjee does not like those Muslims who think and speak for themselves.

Rubbishing the allegation by the Trinamool Congress leader, Owaisi commented that nobody can buy him with money.

“So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You don’t like Muslims who think & speak for themselves,” tweeted the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president.

Owaisi alleged that the Trinamool Congress leader insulted the people of Bihar who voted for AIMIM. “Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on “vote cutters” Muslim voters aren’t your jagir,” Owaisi wrote.

Mamata had said on Tuesday that to divide minority votes the BJP caught hold of a party from Hyderabad. “BJP gives them money and they are dividing votes. Bihar election has proved it,” he said.

The AIMIM had won five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections last month.

The party has been facing criticism from its opponents for dividing the ‘secular’ votes to help the BJP.

Owaisi, however, has dismissed the allegation, saying so-called secular parties were blaming him for their failure to defeat the BJP.