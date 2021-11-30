Muslims being ill-treated, BJP leader Anwar Manippady tells Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bangaluru: Senior BJP leader Anwar Manippady has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accusing the government of ‘ill-treating, harassing and threatening’ Muslims.

Manippady, a former Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairperson, stated that Muslims are facing difficulties in getting burial land.

Citing a specific example of a 20-gunta land in Goonadka gram panchayat in the Sampaje village of Sullia taluk, he said the land was given to the Badriya Jumma Masjid. ‘Unfortunately in spite of the 20 cents given to us by the Revenue department the forest department has given permission for felling of 12 teak trees near the madrasa and in the burial ground,’ he stated.

‘If this is not the proof of our party and our government neglecting and looking down at our community, what else we can bring to your notice to prove that you are neglecting and acting vengefully to put our Muslim community in to a severe problem,’ he asked.

Manippady also attacked the government over the functioning of the Wakf Board. ‘The government (is) even trying to get our extremely rich Wakf Board to poverty by supporting unwanted elements who are accused of trying to embezzle government funds and Wakf properties as officers in charge of the Board who will definitely loot our Wakf Board and its riches,’ he wrote.

Manipaddy added that it is ‘disheartening’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ principle is not being followed in Karnataka where the BJP is in power. ‘It is so painful to know the suffering of Muslims in Karnataka everywhere,’ he wrote.