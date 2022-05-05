Muslims don’t vote for BJP, no need to appease them: Sri Ram Sene chief Muthalik

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik asked the government to act tough and take action against loudspeakers installed on mosques in the state as they create disturbances from as early as 5 am.

Muslims do not vote for BJP, hence there is no need to appease them, he said.

Sene shall also counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhat and devotional songs from 5 m on May 9 if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed on mosques, he warned.

Muthalik told reporters here on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a tough stand against loudspeakers installed on mosques and has implemented the orders of the Supreme Court. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should take a cue from his northern state counterpart and take tough action as Muslims do not vote for BJP, he added.

He said: “We are not opposed to prayers in mosques, but are opposing the noise in the form of Azaan on loudspeakers. It has become a nuisance and is affecting people. Students, government offices and patients in hospitals are suffering due to the noise, hence Islam cannot be called a peace-loving religion due to the problems created for others.”

“We have held talks with managements of temples across the state and more than 1,000 temples have come forward to counter the morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhat and devotional songs from May 9 at 5 am, he informed.

He also urged the Mysuru police to arrest all those who termed a village in the district ‘Chota Pakistan’ after videos of Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers went viral on social media. “Those who want to go to Pakistan could go there, but betraying India isn’t tolerable. If police do not act, our activists would be forced to take action against such elements,” he said.

Muthalik urged the government to investigate the activities of the Muslim Development Front in Mangaluru involving “radicalising Muslims and making efforts to create a Taliban-like situation.”

He also demanded that the Popular Front of India be banned for its anti-national activities.